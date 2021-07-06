GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Knoxville Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less Chevrolet Silverado

Knoxville Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

First start at Knoxville Raceway

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 13, Wins: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 6, Stage wins: 1, Laps led: 161

Notes:

Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 021 on Friday in Knoxville. This chassis finished 16th at Bristol Dirt in the spring. leading once for 38 laps. Kyle Larson won in this chassis back in 2016 at Eldora Speedway. Backup chassis No. 104.

Playoff outlook: Creed is currently sixth in the championship points standings, 169 points behind the leader. Creed is locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win at Darlington.

Quote:

﻿”I am pumped to get back on dirt this weekend at Knoxville Raceway. We had a solid run on dirt at Bristol but didn’t have the best end result. Being this is my first time at Knoxville, I am not really sure what to expect. I’ve been watching a lot of past sprint car races and working with Josh Wise trying to prepare. We have a pretty good dirt package, so I think it will be mostly on me to find the right groove and keep the Lift Kits 4 Less Chevrolet out of trouble.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 TenderBison Chevrolet Silverado

Knoxville Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

First start at Knoxville Raceway

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 12, Best start: 2, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 9, Stage wins: 3, Laps led: 43

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: TenderBison will sponsor Zane Smith’s No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado this week at Knoxville. North American Bison, proud suppliers of Tender Bison make it their goal to partner with respected independent ranchers who raise bison naturally and humanely to help us bring the very best to your plate. Now over 28 years later, they are continuing to build on that mission and growing their brand in the process. Their all-natural and family farm-sourced bison can be found in grocery stores and restaurants worldwide.

Chassis history/info: Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 136. This chassis was a brand-new addition to the GMS stable when they competed at Bristol Dirt in April where the team rallied to a seventh-place finish. Backup chassis no. 130

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently fourth in the championship standings, 147 points behind the leader and 145 points above the playoff cutoff line with two races remaining until the Playoffs begin.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get back on the dirt. Bristol went really well for us and probably would have had an awesome race with the No. 51 for the win if we didn’t get our penalty before it became single groove. Though, I think driving through the field when we were stuck on the bottom will be great practice for Knoxville since I think it’ll be mostly one lane and having to move off the bottom. It should be a fun and exciting race. We hope to lock ourselves into the playoffs and get TenderBison parked in Victory Lane in their first race.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Knoxville Raceway Camping World Truck Stats:

First start at Knoxville Raceway

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 13, Best start: 4, Best finish: 15, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Chassis history/info: Purdy and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 009 at the Knoxville Raceway on Friday night. This chassis ran at Bristol Dirt in the spring and came home with an 18th place finish. Backup chassis no. 106. ﻿- Playoff Outlook: Purdy is currently 19th in the championship points standings, 141 points behind the playoff cut line. ﻿Quote:

“I am looking forward to getting back on a dirt track in my Chevrolet Silverado. Fortunately, we have practice and qualifying, so I will have a chance to learn the track and figure out the groove to run in.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Knoxville Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

First start at Knoxville Raceway

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish: 11

Notes:

Chassis history/info: Wood and his No. 24 team will utilize chassis no. 315 this week at Knoxville Raceway. This chassis finished third at Bristol Dirt in April with driver Raphael Lessard behind the wheel. Backup chassis no. 106

Quote:

“It’s going be a great opportunity to go to such a historic and famous racetrack. This will be my first time ever racing on dirt so we will take every lap to learn and get better. I’m excited to get back to work with the No. 24 GMS Racing team.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Knoxville Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

First start at Knoxville Raceway

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 13, Best start: 1, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 12

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado.

Chassis history: Ankrum and his no. 26 crew will compete in chassis no. 228 this week. This chassis ran back in April on the Bristol dirt finishing 40th after being collected in an accident. Backup chassis no. 104.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum sits 12th in the playoff standings, just 33 points behind the cutoff line entering Knoxville.

Quote:

“I’m excited for Knoxville. I love dirt and everything it brings, and I feel like one of the dirt races in the schedule owes the 26 team one. I’m pumped up and ready to charge for the playoffs.”

