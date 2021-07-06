Morgan Alexander – Knoxville Race Advance

Knoxville Raceway Race Advance

Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

Team: No. 44 Geneva Farms Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Morgan Alexander

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport

Alexander on Racing at Knoxville: “I’m really looking forward to making my Truck Series debut this week at Knoxville,” said Alexander. “I’m thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity, and to Geneva Farms, and all of our great partners for their support to make this happen. I know this team builds solid trucks, so I’m hopeful that we will be able to keep our nose clean and put together a strong run.”

Alexander at Knoxville: Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 marks the first time that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visits Knoxville Raceway.

Friday night’s race also marks Alexander’s debut in the Series.

On the Truck: Alexander’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Geneva Farms, Senoia Raceway, Sugar Creek Raceway, Alexander Produce, Booger Brooks Racing, and Performance Lift.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.