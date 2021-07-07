MAACO PARTNERS WITH AXALTA AND NASCAR STAR WILLIAM BYRON TO “WATCH MAACO GO” AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Maaco to Award Ultimate Race Experience to One Lucky Fan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (July 6, 2021) – Maaco, America’s Body Shop and the leader in the $38 billion automotive paint and collision industry, is ready to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this July with William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series. Through its partnership with Axalta, Maaco will be featured on the quarter panels, roof and rear TV panel of the No. 24 machine.

“We’re excited to carry the Maaco logo on the No. 24 Axalta Chevy for Atlanta,” said Byron. “Our goal is to win at Atlanta and this weekend, fans can win, too. They just have to watch for my car on TV or on social media to have a chance to win the ultimate race experience from Maaco.”

To celebrate the partnership, Maaco is hosting the “Watch Maaco Go” promotion, in which fans can share a screenshot every time they see the Maaco logo on the No. 24 Axalta Chevy during the week of the race (July 5 to July 11, 2021) to win the Maaco Ultimate Race Experience. Fans can watch race week programming and social media for images of the race car from Hendrick Motorsports or on the track during the race, then share those screenshots on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #BetterGetMaaco.

One winner from the entries will be randomly selected to win the Ultimate Race Experience from Maaco, including the Maaco TV panel from William Byron’s racecar. See promotion rules for details here.

“Axalta has always been a great partner with Maaco and this is a tremendous opportunity to be on William Byron’s car through our partnership with them,” said Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “We’re looking forward to seeing Maaco on the track and leading the field. On behalf of our more than 400 Maaco franchise partners, we hope to see William Byron and the No. 24 Axalta/Maaco Chevy in victory lane. We also look forward to all the fans tuning in to ‘Watch Maaco Go’ this weekend.”

About Maaco

Maaco is North America’s body shop, with almost 50 years of experience in providing affordable auto body repair and car painting. Maaco, with more than 400 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada, has been named a top automotive franchise numerous times by Entrepreneur Magazine in its Annual Franchise 500 ranking and Franchise Times’ list of Top 200 franchises. Maaco is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information about Maaco, visit Maaco.com.