Chris Buescher – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 400 miles, 260 laps, Stages: 80-80-100

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta – Sunday, July 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Buescher will make his seventh Cup start at AMS come Sunday, where he carries a 19.2 average finish with two top-10s.

Most recently he and the No. 17 team drove to a seventh-place finish earlier this season, and three races ago he ran ninth (2019) after starting 30th.

In three Xfinity starts at AMS, Buescher ran a career-best fourth in the Fastenal machine in 2015, and prior to that finished 13th in back-to-back seasons (2013-14) for Jack Roush.

Luke Lambert at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Lambert will call his 11th Cup race from Atlanta this weekend, a place he has three top-10s with an average finish of 19.4. He most recently led Buescher to the seventh-place run this March.

Lambert and Ryan Newman ran seventh and 10th back in 2014-15, and together they captured five top-10 starting spots – two of which were on the outside front row in 2017-18.

Lambert also called one NXS race with Elliott Sadler in 2012 finishing fourth after starting seventh.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Atlanta:

“We’ve had Atlanta circled on the calendar since the first race there, and feel this is a great opportunity for our team to win a race. We were really strong there in the first one, very similar to Homestead, and a lot of the characteristics of the track are similar – very worn out asphalt with a ton of character to it – and I think that’s been our strong suit this year is that kind of race track. Atlanta is probably my favorite 1.5-mile track we visit, I like slipping and sliding from the white line to the wall, you have options. We just have to get a little better than last time in our Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

After advancing to the final round of qualifying Sunday at Road America, Buescher drove to an 18th-place finish.

Where They Rank

Buescher remains 17th in the Cup Series standings with 25 points to make up to 16th as the playoff race heats up throughout the summer.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

The No. 17 Fastenal Ford, known for prominently featuring top suppliers, will change gears this weekend and feature Fastenal’s own FAST Solutions brands. FAST Solutions represents Fastenal’s industry-leading innovative supply chain solutions which help companies save money, streamline efficiencies, and focus on what they do best. Each brand on the No. 17 represents a different supply chain solution offered by Fastenal:

FAST Solutions – FMI (Fastenal Managed Inventory) Technology: A range of solutions to simplify, monitor, and control your inventory.

FASTVend: Bringing visibility and control to assets and high-use consumables. FASTVend allows users to collect more meaningful data around parts that are most vital to their supply chain.

FASTBin: From manual programs to automated solutions. FASTBin is perfect for managing those higher dollar and more frequently used parts that benefit from electronic monitoring for a more streamlined supply chain.

FASTStock: Tailoring a custom solution to take waste, touches, and delays out of your supply process. Specifically, FASTStock allows you to manage lower frequency and lower dollar parts that don’t need as much attention.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.