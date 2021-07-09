Why isn’t solid car rim designs used in racing

The number of people buying USA rims, cars, and automotive parts is constantly growing in numbers since in recent years the statistics show that 91.3 percent of American households have access to at least one vehicle.

Whether you purchased your car as your main mode of transportation for everyday tasks, or for having a little bit of fun and adventure, it is important to understand that buying the right parts according to the purpose that you have planned for your vehicle is essential to optimizing its performance. Your wheels and rims are probably one of the parts of your ride that takes the most beating so finding the most suitable one for the activity you intend to do is quite crucial especially if you plan to do something high-impact such as competing or racing.

Racing Off Into The Sunset

We’ve all dreamt about how cool it would be to be one of those guys riding off into the sunset after gloriously winning a race. But before you carry on with your racing dreams, let’s figure out what type of rims would give you the most advantage and which one would only be detrimental to your racing aspirations.

Combined with the perfect technique, speed, and timing, durability is probably the most important element to win a race.

Achieving the maximum speed of your car means that you have to get components such as rims that are durable and can withstand impacts such as aluminum or magnesium alloys. It conducts heat better and aesthetically just looks more appealing than those with steel. USA rims typically come in three different types, one-piece or solid, two-piece, or three-piece.

What Are Solid Wheels?

One-piece or solid wheels are typically made from one single forged material like aluminum or steel. They are usually either cast or forged and because of this, they are known to be stronger and tougher.

However, when it comes to dealing with any kind of racing sport, the ability of a rim to withstand impact at high speeds also needs to be taken into account and friction plays a huge role in how a rim or wheel performs.

If you’re planning on going for a mountain adventure, solid wheels are commonly the best choice for off-road vehicles because they can withstand tough terrain. However, solid wheels are known to be stiffer. When you’re racing it’s important to consider the track or course you’re going to utilize, especially in drag racing where the city is your oyster.

Once a solid wheel takes a beating and acquires dents or bends and it can be quite difficult or impossible to bring it back to its original form. Buying a new wheel might put a hole in your pocket with average USA rims costing hundreds of dollars.

The benefit of having two-piece or three-piece rims is the fact that you can replace their parts for a much cheaper price. One-piece or solid wheels usually come in a single tone or color.

The culture of street racing is usually also about flexing the beauty of your ride. Two-piece or three-piece rims give you the ability to customize different components of your rims into different tones and designs.

Now that you know more about what kind of rims you should and shouldn’t get on your next trip to the auto shop, you can surely be confident about planning for that dream race in the near future.