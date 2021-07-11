DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Elko Speedway

Saturday, July 9
Track: Elko Speedway, 3/8-mile oval
Race: 9 of 20
Event: Menards 250 (250 laps, 94 miles)
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion
Start: 3rd
Finish: 5th
- Gray qualified third for the Menards 250 in his first race back from injury since Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.
- The first caution flag waved on lap 23 followed by another yellow on lap 46 with the Ford driver riding in fourth. He advanced to the third position on lap 70 and took command of second on lap 86.
- The first competition caution happened on lap 100 and the team would pit for two tires, fuel and adjustments to free up the car.
- The No. 17 restarted second on lap 105 and maintained that position for the duration of the second stage of the race until the second competition caution waved on lap 175.
- After taking four tires and fuel under the caution, Gray restarted in second with 70 laps remaining. A quick caution on lap 185 put the Ford Performance Fusion in third and on the next restart he locked up the tires entering turn one and fell to fifth.
- A late race yellow set up a three lap shootout to the finish with Gray in fourth. A chaotic battle for the top four positions left the driver with no choice but to lift and settle for a fifth-place finish.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion
Start: 6th
Finish: 9th
- Moffitt qualified 6th for the 250-lap event at Elko (Minn.) Speedway.
- The Clean Harbors Fusion maintained sixth position for the opening 45 laps around the 3/8-mile track. Contact with the 15 car on lap 46 left both cars sideways in turn two. Moffitt quickly came down pit road to check for any damage and rejoined the field in 10th for the restart.
- When the caution flag waved on lap 100 for the first competition caution, the No. 46 was up to seventh. The team changed right side tires, added fuel and made adjustments to improve the balance of the car.
- On lap 110, Moffitt broke into the top-five for the first time in the race. When the second competition caution came out on lap 175, he was in the sixth position. He pitted for four tires and fuel to gear up for the final leg of the race.
- The Trinity, North Carolina driver broke into the top-five yet again on lap 199 and held the position until lap 230. He was running in sixth when the white flag waved. but was spun out entering turn one and ended up with a ninth place effort.
Next event: Zinsser Smart Coat 200 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan on July 17 at 8 p.m. ET.