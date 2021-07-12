In recent years, car racing has gained a lot of popularity. This sport also continues to gain new and already loyal fans, and online gambling has drastically made watching and betting on car racing so much easier than before that people are simply loving it. So, if you are one of those people who just gained interest in car racing and betting on it, here is how you can do it.

How to Bet on Car Racing

Since car racing is more of an individual type of sport, betting on it is different from team sports such as basketball, football, baseball, etc. However, it still does share some similarities with golf wagering, since each weeks’ odds change on who will win the race, and individual matchups between two drivers.

The odds to win are mainly a future wager on the driver a bettor simply believes will win the race. So, whether it is a NASCAR race and betting odds, Formula One odds, or IndyCar series ones, all bets to win races are the ones that are talked about the most before the specific race.

We also have matchup betting, which is a more consistent way to win in car racing. This is because it is a head-to-head battle between two drivers and who will finish better in the race. And all that matters here is who of those two individual drivers will finish and how he does it.

Find the Best Betting Site

Once you are familiar with the types of races, or even before that, you should find a place for placing your bets. You can do it online, like most people today do it, and find a site that you trust the most. If you don’t already have a site that you know is reliable, you can easily do some research, read through reviews and peoples’ comments and find the one that most people use and are loyal to. In Canada, for example, people look for reviews of various betting sites for car racing, such as the Casino Bros Canada, and from there they choose the site they like and place their bets there.

Understand the Car Racing Odds

The next step is understanding how the car racing odds work. The odds to win may change on a weekly basis and most betting boards include weekly odds and individual matchup wagers. There are additional things added regarding things like caution flags, but the best way to find a winning car racing bet in the long term is through the odds to win wagers, or more precisely, the individual matchups.

Other Types of Car Racing

Besides the two main types mentioned above – individual wins and matchups, there are some other great car racing bets that you can take up.

Group betting

When it comes to group betting, you are choosing from a bunch of different drivers in order to see who performs best in a specific race. For example, some sites may offer five different top drivers in a single group and you need to choose which one you think will win, and how much you will get from that bet depends on the moneyline odds.

Podium bets

Podium bets require you to pick a driver who will finish either first, second or third. This type of bet gives you a bit more room in terms of what you need from your chosen driver. However, podium bets pay less than a straight win wager where you bet on an individual driver.

These are just some of the most popular types of car racing bets, but you can also choose futures bets and props bets in order to win some money on this sport. But they all come with different rules and different payouts.

Car racing bets are somewhat different from those traditional sports (football, basketball, etc). However, there are similarities to other individual sports and how betting on them works. All you have to do is find a good betting site that satisfies your needs and gamble responsibly.