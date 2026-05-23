Big Weekend, Big Platform: Rick Ware Racing Leverages ‘Greatest Day in Racing’ to Announce its 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship Rider Lineup

Rick Ware Racing Leverages ‘Greatest Day in Racing’ to Announce its 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship Rider Lineup on Cody Ware’s No. 51 Chevrolet in Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 23, 2026) – It is the greatest day in racing. IndyCar in Indianapolis. F1 in Montreal. NASCAR in Charlotte. It is Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, giving gearheads a continuous stream of racing action at three of the most iconic tracks in North America.

It creates a jam-packed news cycle, where motorsports takes center stage and captures the attention of casual and hard-core fans alike.

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) is leveraging this moment to highlight its motorsports endeavors, particularly in the FIM World Supercross Championship, where RWR has fielded a team since World Supercross’ inaugural season in 2022.

World Supercross is a global dirt-bike racing series with a schedule that spans five continents. It features top riders competing on supercross-style circuits inside the stadiums of major cities. And the No. 51 Chevrolet that RWR driver Cody Ware will race in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will feature the team’s rider lineup for the 2026 World Supercross season, which begins Aug. 8 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Devin Simonson and Coty Schock are back for RWR, with both riders competing in SX2 (250cc class). New to the team are Cooper Webb and Justin Hill, with the duo representing RWR in SX1 (450cc class).

“The Coca-Cola 600 gives us a big stage, and we want to use it,” said team owner Rick Ware, who won the 2022 World Supercross SX2 title with rider Shane McElrath. “World Supercross is an important part of our overall program. Putting the rider lineup on our Cup car during one of the biggest race weekends of the year helps introduce these guys to an even broader audience and drives more awareness for the series.”

The 24-year-old Simonson has been racing professionally since 2021, and the Laurinburg, North Carolina, native is widely considered a leader in the current wave of American talent competing globally. He made his World Supercross debut in 2025.

Schock finished third in the overall SX2 championship standings last year. It was his second season with RWR, making the 28-year-old RWR’s most tenured rider. Schock turned pro in 2016, 20 years after he first began riding dirt bikes in and around his hometown of Dover, Delaware.

Webb is an extremely decorated rider, with three Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX titles (2019, 2021 and 2025) and 31 career 450SX wins. Twice, Webb was runner-up in the 450SX championship chase (2020 and 2024). The 30-year-old was third two other times, including this year, when he finished just 34 points behind champion Ken Roczen. Now, the Newport, North Carolina, native gears up for his first World Supercross season.

Hill turned pro in 2013. The 31-year-old from Yoncalla, Oregon, was the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West champion. While new to RWR, 2026 will mark Hill’s third World Supercross season.

“Obviously, adding Cooper Webb gets your attention, and we’re excited about that,” said Ware. “But what I like most is how the whole lineup fits together. Devin and Coty give us continuity, Justin brings veteran experience, and Cooper adds championship pedigree. We feel like we’ve got riders who can represent us well and compete at a high level.”

RWR continues the two-wheeled promotion in the Coca-Cola 600 with the Evel Knievel Experience adorning the majority of the No. 51 Chevrolet. The Evel Knievel Experience is located in Las Vegas’ downtown Arts District and features a range of mementos from Knievel’s career, with his lineup of motorcycles and star-spangled leather suits prominently displayed.

“Evel Knievel didn’t just ride a motorcycle – he flew it,” Ware said. “I remember watching him jump buses, fountains, anything you could line up in front of him, and he made it a must-see event every time. I didn’t just see it on television, I was there. His career was filled with jaw-dropping moments that people will never forget. Being able to promote the Evel Knievel Experience in Las Vegas through our race team is our way of keeping those legendary feats front and center.”

Ware is a Los Angeles native who grew up amid Southern California’s car culture, which included everything from hot rods at Pomona, stock cars, sports cars and Indy cars at Riverside, and motorcycles that ripped around the dirt at Ascot. He saw Knievel’s rise to prominence in person and in real time. Today, as a successful owner who fields entries across multiple motorsports disciplines, Ware formed a marketing partnership with the Knievel Family to ensure that Knievel’s place in Americana remains strong.

In fact, the Coca-Cola 600 aligns with the 51st anniversary of Knievel’s jump at Wembley Stadium in London, when on May 26, 1975, in front of a crowd of 70,000, he sailed his Harley-Davidson XR-750 over 13 buses and crash landed. After walking with assistance off the stadium floor, Knievel’s day continued at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where he was treated for a broken right hand, fractured vertebrae, and a fractured pelvis.

“The timing of this is pretty special because it lines up with the anniversary of Wembley, and that was one of those jumps people still talk about all these years later,” Ware said. “Evel never backed down from a challenge, and even when things didn’t go perfectly, he got up and kept going. That toughness and willingness to put everything on the line is a big part of why his legacy has endured.”

Prime Video will broadcast the 67th running of the Coca-Cola 600 beginning with a pre-race show at 5 p.m. EDT. The race goes green at 6 p.m., with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio complementing the live telecast.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with his wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.