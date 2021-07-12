The Race Car Slots Betting and Online Casinos

Since the coming of online gaming casinos, slot games have gained a lot of popularity. In the contemporary online gaming scene, the race car themed slots are becoming highly valued by gamers. Race car fans prefer to play the race car themed slots games at online casino websites for the thrill and fun it offers. While there are race car themed slot games, race car betting is also highly gaining traction amongst enthusiasts of the sport. It involves placing bets on race cars and then waiting for your preferred sports car to win a race.

In this article, you are going to learn about general information related to race car slots games as well as car racing betting on online casinos.

Three of the most popular race car themed slots games

As already described above, online race car slots games have become highly popular owing to the fun and thrill they offer to players. The race car games online can easily be played at the comfort of the couch at home. All a player needs is to simply register at an online casino website that is legal to get a gaming account.

It is important to note that new players are usually awarded great bonuses by online casino websites in a bid to lure them. Some of the incentives offered by the online casino websites will usually include a no deposit casino offer incentives. Some casino bonuses allow the player to be able to play free race care themes slots games and even win real money! Here are the three-race car slots games:

Green light race car slot game – it features a 5 reel and 20 play line games with a generous free spin promotional incentive. There are colorful symbols that depict playing cards allowing the players to participate in a progressive jackpot enabling them to win after each spin.

Good to go slot – this one features a 9 play line race themed game that’s designed by Microgaming. It is such an outstanding race car themed slots game that exhibits impressive racing symbols such as drivers wearing helmets with common slot symbols. This game is great for ambitious slots players because it also features top jackpots with some fat bonuses if you win.

Racing for Pink Slots – quite an action-packed slot game featuring impressive features and beautiful payouts. If you are new to online race game betting, this slot-themed game makes it easy for them to use modifiable race cars.

Types of auto racing bets

Besides the race car-themed slots games described above, there is also real race car betting which involves betting on race cars to win money. In this type of betting, motor racing wagers feature different aspects in terms of potential risk and reward.

Find out from these various types of auto racing bets, those that work best for you:

Driver straight wins bet – This one is quite simple and also hugely popular amongst online casino players. It is offered by various online casino websites including those in New Zealand. Here, the player bets on a specific driver to win a particular race. It is that easy, if the driver wins the race, the bettor also wins the wager and earns money.

Matchup bet – This one is also quite easy for any novice race car bettor as it allows them to choose a winning driver from a selection of two. If the bettor chooses driver A to win against driver B and it comes to pass that way, the bettor wins!

Group bets – In group bet, the sportsbook might offer the punters multiple drivers and ask them to choose who amongst the drivers will win the race. Punters who choose the winning driver get to win the wager!

Podium bets – In auto racing, the top three drivers are usually feted and celebrated on a temporary podium immediately after the race. So in podium bets, the punter is considered to have won a wager if the driver chosen finishes either first, second or third. While podium bets usually featureless risk, they also pay less compared to the straight win wager!

Final remarks on race car slots betting and online casinos

There is no doubt that online casinos have helped enhance betting in various profound ways the world over. Thanks to online casinos race car fans and enthusiasts can now enjoy race car slot-themed betting all from the comforts of their homes! All they have to do is simply search online for authentic casino websites that offer race car betting services. Auto race betting offers various bet options for punters to choose from. For the bettors who wish to win big by defying the huge risk margin, the straight win driver bet certainly will be their choosing!