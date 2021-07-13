Fans Welcome Back Exciting F1 Racing

Enthusiastic fans have often been disappointed with how much of a one-horse race each season had become as 2020 saw Mercedes secure their seventh constructor’s championship in a row and defining the current turbo-hybrid era. This year has already started to shape up very differently, however, with Max Verstappen leading Red Bull to the top of the constructors and securing the top podium spot for the last five races. As Lewis Hamilton has also committed to a further two years at the silver arrows too, it seems there’s a lot of excitement to come – it provides a unique wagering opportunity too as promo codes by Unibet are allowing more options than ever, particularly as the season can change on a dime and provide a very different outcome to what’s expected.

The excitement in the midfield – One thing that has become more apparent this year is just how much racing is being done in the middle of the pack, with some even standing out more. Pierre Gasly has been pushing the Alpha Tauri which continues to help the Red Bull sister team perform well. With Lando Norris in full control of his McLaren scoring a couple of podiums himself too, Austria had shown that it may even be able to compete at the top. With a big set of changes set to come in 2022, the gap may close further, and the opportunities for the middle pack teams could see closer racing options against the two front runners.

Big team changes have shown their value – There has been a lot of focus on Danny Ricc and his current struggles at McLaren, other big moves have seemed to pan out very well. Perez has settled into the second Red Bull seat extremely quickly and seems to be just what the team needed to break the Mercedes dominance at the front. Sainz has been showing his own talent and putting in a great effort for Ferrari. The next big question mark is for Mercedes and whether or not they’ll secure Bottas for next season, but with calls that George Russell may be very close in line to take the seat, some change at the front of the grid seems inevitable.

It hasn’t just been the front though that has contributed, the return of seasoned veterans like Alonso has helped bring a lot of excitement as Alonso has even stated to himself just how much fun he’s having as well as inspiring the younger drivers like Norris and Russell, but also with new drivers on the grid-like Tsunoda showing how much they’re improving too – whilst we’re only halfway through the current season and there are many exciting races to come, next year could certainly lend itself to some more close-knit racing, and a lot more excitement for perhaps the first time in the turbo-hybrid era.