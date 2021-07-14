This Week in Motorsports: July 12-18, 2021

· NCS/NXS: New Hampshire Motor Speedway – July 17-18

· ARCA: Berlin Speedway – July 17

PLANO, Texas (July 14, 2021) – The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to the ‘Magic Mile’ – New Hampshire Motor Speedway – for their final race before the two-week Olympic break in the NASCAR schedule. The ARCA Menards Series also continues its championship battle at Berlin Speedway on Saturday.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Busch on top-five streak… Since scoring his first win of the season at Kansas Speedway in early May, Kyle Busch is on a streak of eight top-five finishes in 11 races. That run of success has moved the two-time Cup Series champion from 10th in points all the way up to third overall. Busch has three victories at New Hampshire (July 2006, July 2015 and September 2017).

Hamlin looking for fourth Loudon win… Series points leader Denny Hamlin has a series of strong runs at the ‘Magic Mile’, scoring three-career wins in New Hampshire. Hamlin helped Toyota sweep the season in 2017 with a victory in the July race. He also scored wins in July 2007 prior to driving a Camry and September 2012.

Bell back in Xfinity Series… For the first time since the end of the 2019 season, Christopher Bell will be back aboard a Toyota Supra this weekend at New Hampshire in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at a track he has seen incredible success. In 2018, Bell led the final 19 laps and scored the win, while in 2019, he was incredibly dominant, leading 186 of the 200 laps before driving back to victory lane.

Toyota Supra drivers look to continue streak… Since the debut weekend at Circuit of the Americas in May, Toyota drivers have been on a winning streak – scoring victories in six of the last eight events. Toyota looks to continue the streak with five Supras in the field this weekend – Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing’s teammates Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton, along with Sam Hunt Racing’s Brandon Gdovic – who is back in the No. 26 for the first time since Texas.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Heim and Gibbs continue championship battle… With a late-race bump and run, Corey Heim took the win at Elko Speedway and grew his championship points lead over Ty Gibbs to seven points. The two drivers have combined to win all nine ARCA Menards Series races this season.

Love and Trotter plan to backup career best results…Although both are winners in the ARCA Menards Series West, both Jesse Love (second) and Gracie Trotter (third) earned career-best results in national ARCA Menards Series action at Elko Speedway. Both drivers return behind the wheel this weekend at Berlin Speedway.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.