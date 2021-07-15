Jabs Construction Returns to BMS for Second Race of 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway | 1.06 Mile Oval SuperSpeedway

Race: 19 of 33

Event: Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

Race: Saturday, July 17 | 3 p.m. ET | NBCSN & PRN

Stages: 45 / 90 / 200

Brandon Brown | New Hampshire Motor Speedway | Xfinity Stats

Starts: 1

Best Start: 21

Best Finish: 16

Brown on New Hampshire:

“Our entire team is proud to have the familiar colors of Jabs Construction back on board the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro this Saturday for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We’re also happy to welcome a new associate partner, CoolVu Premium Window Film to the team.

“Coming off of a heartbreak finish last weekend at Atlanta (Motor Speedway), we definitely have some work to do in order to make up the points that were lost as we start to narrow in on the end of the regular season.

“On the bright side, it’s awesome to have Tim and his family support our team and our efforts. Being a local of the Northern Virginia area, it was really awesome to bring the hometown in on it … Tim and his family have been awesome to us and it’s cool to know that when you’re out there racing your heart out, there are people at home really cheering for you. It makes you feel good that you’re making the hometown proud.

“The toughest thing about this weekend’s race at New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) is that it’s really hard to pass due to its long and wide, sweeping corners. If you don’t have the momentum, it’s going to show; but hopefully we can give our No. 68 Jabs Construction Chevy a career run and make up some ground on the playoff standings.”

About Jabs Construction

Jabs Construction Inc. is a full-service design/build residential remodeling company. We are a Virginia Class “A” licensed contractor. We serve the following areas: Prince William County; to include Lake Ridge, Montclair, Ashland, Woodbridge; Stafford County and Fairfax County; to include Mt. Vernon, Gunstan Hall, Springfield. Jabs Construction provides complete contracting services for projects ranging from small trim repairs to whole-house remodeling with an emphasis on house additions, kitchen remodels and bathroom remodels. Many of our projects have been recognized with various design awards.

To learn more about Jabs Construction, visit www.jabsinc.com.

Twitter: @JabsDesignBuild

Facebook: @jabsconstruction

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.