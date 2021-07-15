RCR Event Preview – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… In 130 NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded four wins with drivers Robby Gordon (2001), Kevin Harvick (2006), and Clint Bowyer (2007 & 2010) and secured 16 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the the “Magic Mile”, the Welcome, N.C. organization has earned one win, 15 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes over 50 starts.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Loudon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, July 17, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Loudon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, July 18, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… Dillon has made 11 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, earning his best finish of eighth in July 2015. In six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, Dillon has earned four top-five and five top-10 finishes. Dillon is a former winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series, winning the race from the pole position in 2015.

About Chevrolet… Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway has always been a really fun track. I love going there. It’s a flat track. Entry is fun there. It’s different. It’s a different type of feel than what we have anywhere. You slide the left rear into the corner and you pick up the right front and the first person to get back to the gas is going to be good.”

If you were to win Loudon the Lobster, the monster trophy that’s given out to drivers when they win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, what would you do with it?

“Oh man. I’d probably get a fish tank and keep him in it. I’d give him a good home so that he could live out his days comfortably as a trophy.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat #WeDigLandscaping Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… Reddick has one previous NASCAR Cup Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, finishing 10th at the “Magic Mile” last year. Reddick also has one top-five finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire (2019), as well as one top-five and two top-10 finishes (2016, 2014) in the NASCAR Truck Series.

About Cat Next Gen Mini Hydraulic Excavators and NALP… The 302.7 CR, 303 CR and 303.5 CR featured on RCR’s No. 8 Chevrolet represent the just launched 2.7-3.5 ton class machines and are built on the Next Generation platform offering a consistent operator experience throughout the Cat 1.5-10 ton mini excavator range. Each new model offers industry-first features as standard including stick steer, cruise control, operator adjustable settings and easy serviceability with a tilt-up canopy or sealed and pressurized cab – all design enhancements made with the operator in mind to increase efficiency, serviceability and comfort and lower costs. Additionally, the car features customer names from National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) and Milton Cat to recognize key landscaping companies who work in the field each and every day and rely on mini excavators to get their work done. We thank these customers, NALP and Milton Cat who are vital to the growth and development of our products.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

You earned a top-10 finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in your rookie Cup season without any practice beforehand. What do you make of going back to the “Magic Mile” this weekend with one Cup race there under your belt?

“New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a track that I’ve had to work really hard at to understand how to run better and get around there properly. I put a lot of work in over the off-season to be better at places like short tracks and road courses where you use a lot of brake, and New Hampshire is a track where you definitely need to manage your brakes well. We’ve done a really good job this year improving at tracks I found challenging before, so I’m excited to see what that means for New Hampshire this Sunday. I’m looking forward to the race, but I also know it’ll take a solid day from start to finish to remain in contention. Track position is important this weekend and executing all the little details perfectly when you have good track position is what it takes to run well and potentially win at Loudon, which is what we’re striving for with the No. 8 Cat #WeDigLandscaping Chevrolet.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Camaro at New Hampshire Motor Speedway… Snider will make his first career start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Saturday. The 26-year-old driver has never competed on the 1.058-mile oval in any series, but has spent time with both Richard Childress Racing Cup Series drivers – Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick – to prepare for his track debut.

About Crosley Brands… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs. For more information, please visit www.crosleybrands.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

You have never raced previously raced at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. What have your preparations looked like leading into this race?

“The good thing is that Richard Childress Racing is a very experienced organization when it comes to running Xfinity Series cars at New Hampshire. I have been leaning on both of our Cup guys – Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick – to get their advice on how to approach the track. It has been extremely helpful to understand what to expect at a flat track like Loudon and how to get faster throughout the race. My crew has a lot of experience at New Hampshire as well, so there is a wealth of experience that I’m able to pull from.”

“I also think this weekend should play into some of my strengths as a short track racer. I grew up racing at Martinsville Speedway, so I think that will play into our speed on Saturday and it should be a good result for our Crosley Furniture team.”