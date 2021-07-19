Can Themed Slots Replace Car Racing for Real Fans?

We know you enjoyed watching your favorite race car pilot passing by all other vehicles on the track bringing a hectic combination of thrill, joy, excitement, and pleasure. Also, those who put up a little bit of betting inside had more reasons to be happy after collecting the main prize. When the show is over, what is left for you to fill your free space and have the same feeling? We talk about spins in a game that you can play on a mobile or desktop, and that brings all the famous racers, tracks, and beautiful girls cheering with a beer in their hands.

Benefits for Fans of Racing Games

Car-themed slots games bring so many benefits for players compared to just watching the chequered flag to announce the start of the race. Both connoisseurs and enthusiasts are entitled to a wider variety and better choices, more payment methods than on the track, and different bonuses to fulfill your online casino time.

A Variety of Games

Slot machines are known for their diversity, and that’s the field where they can replace all possible online casino games with ease. Yes, you can find variations of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, or other games, but their numbers can’t ever compete with the most popular casino niche. Thus, among motifs from ancient mythologies, Celtic legends, fruits, adventures, and popular culture references, you will find a plethora of slots inspired by cars, fuel, and adrenaline. You can always check actual reviews of casinos offering online slots (online slot) for a true fan as well as all other exciting slots that players enjoy dwelling into.

Online Payments

Paying for goods and services without having to visit a bank or fill dull formulas sounds more than attractive. The same way you funded your account to get a bonus, the site will settle a win during a day or a few hours more. After registering an account, racing fans become fully fledged members of a thriving community with all rights and privileges, including playing favorite games for free and for cash. Using electronic wallets and prepaid vouchers is implied and increases both security and trust.

Bonuses

Among other great things to experience while playing slot car-themed games, bonuses are definitely topping the list. Online casinos offer various deals to attract newbies and to attend an already registered fan, so depending on your status, it is possible to claim a no deposit bonus or one where the casino matches your first or several other installments. When it comes to additional rounds, this is an extra bonus slot games can offer, and it would be a smart move to take and check out some of the best online slot games inspired by races.

The Best Racing Themed Slots

After claiming online casino bonuses, your bankroll will be even bigger, which subsequently increases both the winning odds and chances to completely change your lifestyle. Being a car racing enthusiast who decided to pursue happiness in a racing theme, you have an opportunity to mix and match your passions by enjoying some of the finest titles in the growing niche.

Reel Heist

Produced by Red Tiger Gaming, this is a 5-reel 4-row 40 pay line game with the provider’s signature features, including the different theme and cross-platform compatibility. At first glance, catching robbers and claiming rewards have a little in common with racing but didn’t this cross your mind: they have to put the booty somewhere and quickly disappear from the crime scene using what? A great car, undoubtedly the fastest resource and their green light for completing the plan.

Acting as the Wild, there is a cop trying to prevent the robbery, also adding an extra level of fun after managing to do so. Moving across the reels, the cop can bring up to 2000x or everything the robbers took. Stunning a villain will lock him into position during the free spins feature, making it easier to bring him to justice.

Mega Moolah 5 Drive

Linked to the evergreen hit and one of the best-paying progressive jackpot slot machine games ever made by Microgaming, the 5-reeler takes slots fans on the journey in and around the Americas. Players will get to a meal in a diner along with truck drivers, rednecks driving boogies, and more in this racing cars themed slot.

Above the playable setting and just across a desert rocky background, no less than four progressives are backed by a blue sky – Mega, Major, Minor, and Mini. Every spin you take can trigger them randomly, so the more you play, the better are chances to get massively paid.

When it comes to the reel modifiers in this online casino game, there are some Wilds, Scatters, and Free Spins Bonus. The latter are associated with multipliers applied to all winners.

Desert Drag

It’s all about beating and leaving other pilots in the dust made by the wheels of your respective vehicle. The “Fast and Furious” set in a remote wasteland is more rewarding than one could expect from a non-progressive title. There is no green light to watch about, which makes it as close as possible to a real racing game.

First of all, instead of traditional gameplay, this title heavily relies on the 2-ways pay mode that depends on the Wilds occurrence. The reels start changing the way you play the slot game offering more options for creating winners. Another thing closely related is the main prize of 10000x your highest stake triggered when 3 or more Wilds land on an active payline.

The winner takes it all, especially if we talk about boosted vehicles of different colors since the yellow and the red pay 5000x and 1000x the bet, respectively. Other themed icons bring a maximum of 300x the money invested, making this title a shop no ambitious gamer would like to stop.

Conclusion

When searching for a game that will meet all your expectations, the choice is wide and reputable providers have a lot to offer. Thanks to the latest technologies, you can feel like watching the show even though sitting miles away. Mobile-friendliness is implied, so just define you as a jackpot chaser or a recreational punter looking for a casual game that brings the best of both worlds.