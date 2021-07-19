CHEVY NCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

JULY 18, 2021

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

7th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 1LE

9th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

13th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CAT #WEDIGLANDSCAPING CAMARO ZL1 1LE

15th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER/DAWN CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Aric Almirola (Ford)

2nd Christopher Bell (Toyota)

3rd Brad Keselowski (Ford)

4th Joey Logano (Ford)

5th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 8, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 7th

SOLID DAY ALL AROUND. WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU NEEDED THERE AT THE END OR THROUGHOUT THE DAY TO MAKE GAINS?

“I think we just needed grip. I was just a little bit too free. Once we finally got some grip in it, my long run kind of faded a little bit. My team made some improvements, so that was good. I feel like with the improvements, we probably finished a spot or two better than we maybe would have before. It’s good to get the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 1LE back into the top-10.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 8th

“Eighth-place here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The No. 42 Clover Camaro ZL1 1LE ran in the top-10, right around sixth to tenth, all day long. We executed on a green flag pit stop there at the end to bring our Chevrolet home right behind Kyle (Larson).”

“We want to be better; but a nice, solid, pretty uneventful day. I got to race around my teammate (Kurt Busch) a few times. It was good stuff. Onto the next one.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 9th

“Top-10 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the No. 48 Ally team; we’ll take it. We typically aren’t good here, so a ninth-place finish is pretty good for us. It’s a good improvement versus the last couple of times we’ve been here. I only raced one race car today, which was fantastic. I’ve raced three race cars here before, so we’re doing what we can on the Ally Camaro. Not a bad day.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CAT #WEDIGLANDSCAPING CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 13th

“Our No. 8 Caterpillar #WeDigLandscaping Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was really strong today. I told Randall (Burnett) and the guys during the red flag that our car was sporty and could be in contention at the end. The handling built free during a long run, but it wasn’t unbearable or hurt us in any way. We barely adjusted on the handling during the race which is a sign of a really fast race car. We had to overcome a few different things – overshooting the pit stall and scrubbing the wall – but even though that cost us track position, I steadily worked my way back up inside the top-10. There were a few different strategies in play at the end when we were racing against the darkness. I hate we didn’t get to run the full distance, because I think we could have finished better than 13th. As we get closer to the playoff cutoff though, we will need to have a clean race and get a win to secure our spot. I know our team can do it and we will keep battling.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 17th

“It was an intense day to say the least in our No. 3 Chevy at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We battled weather, ill-timed cautions and darkness. We started the race a little tight rolling through the center of Turns 3 and 4 but routine adjustments really helped the handling of our Chevy. In Stage 2, the caution flag came out while we were on pit road, pinning us one lap down. I’m proud of this team for giving me what I needed to race our way into position for the free pass. I wish we could have earned some Stage Points today and finished a little higher in the running order, but I know we gave it our all and that is just how it goes sometimes. There’s a lot of fight left in this team so don’t count us out of the NASCAR Playoffs battle yet. We’ll take these next few off weekends to regroup before Watkins Glen.”

