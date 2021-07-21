The race track is a popular destination for people of all ages. But, it’s not just the racing that attracts them, either. The thrill of speed and competition can be an adrenaline rush, but it’s also the chance to see what you’re made of when you strap into a high-performance machine. And while there are plenty of exciting cars on the market today that will take some serious cash to buy, we’ve found something remarkable: affordable fun track cars! Below are some models with low prices that will let you experience everything from tire smoke to victory lane without breaking the bank.

Nissan 240SX

Want to build one of the baddest drift cars ever? Get a Nissan 240SX – it’s not a unique choice, but you can’t go wrong with its excellent chassis. Of course, if your goal is still just drifting around in circles and having a good time, then an SR20 swap will work great for you! But if you’re feeling like raising some hell, drop an LS into this car instead (and watch everyone get smoked).

Acura Integra

When you’re looking for a reliable, affordable car that’s still sporty and fuel-efficient, the Honda Integra is perfect. With its excellent handling and low running costs, it will serve any driver well whether they are just starting or have been on the road for years; not to mention, many models can be found at very reasonable prices online these days!

BMW 3-Series (E46)

If you’re looking for a cheap BMW with plenty of power and an advanced suspension, the E46 is one to consider. In recent years, racing series like Spec E46 have had many drivers bidding on these fine cars to get behind the steering wheel at their local track.

Nissan 350Z

If you’ve been looking for a rear-wheel drive, V6 powered coupe with reliable parts and lots of aftermarket support, and then this may be the car for you. Early 350Zs are going cheap these days, so if you’re on a budget, give one of them a go-to to see which model suits you best.

The 370Z is the newer version of this car, and if you would like to know what updates were made, so I can see what you are going to ask which is better 350z vs 370z which is a very good question that needs more time which you can find here.

Porsche Boxster (986)

You know what they say, the first generation of anything is always best. And as far as Porsches go, it doesn’t get any better or more iconic than a Boxster in its original form. You’ll have to save up some cash through – these beauties are pricey and not going down anytime soon!

The Porsche’s history is long and storied, but there was one car that cemented their legacy: the Boxter S. Sure enough, no convertible looks cooler with its top-down.

Porsche 944

You can and should have your cake and eat it too with the Porsche 944. It provides excellent performance for both novice drivers as well as skilled veterans alike! Moreover, you get all of this at an affordable price that’s easy to maintain through some simple modifications – add on or change parts like engine components to make it more powerful (and competitive).

The Porsche 944 is one of those rare breeds: a sports car you can drive daily without sacrificing any power under the hood by using inexpensive mods such as changing important things like engine components. Not only will these give you better performance than ever before, but they’re also straightforward enough for anyone who enjoys tinkering around in their garage after work to do themselves rather than hiring someone else.

Volvo 740

There’s a reason you will find many Volvo 740 rally cars around the YouTube space. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining, snowy, or snowed-in; this car is built to take on anything and everything the world has thrown at it. With its sturdy frame and reliable engine that can handle just about any terrain with ease, there are plenty of opportunities for sideways action without worrying too much about getting stuck!

Subaru Impreza 2.5RS

Subaru has had a long-standing reputation for being the best rally car in America. Every American who wants to compete knows that they have what it takes, but every one of them also knows how expensive and time-consuming those cars are. But not anymore! The 2nd generation Subaru Impreza is cheap as dirt and easy enough to take care of yourself with some tinkering skills. It’s hard work, sure…but if you’re willing to put in hours at home working on your Subie, then it might be just the thing for you.

Affordable fun track cars are perfect for any driver. Whether you’re just starting or have been on the road for years, not to mention many models that can be found at very reasonable prices online these days! These affordable options may allow you to take home victory and always have plenty of fun in the process.