Three BIG NIGHTS of Monster Trucks Coming to the Orange County Fair

See Monster Trucks in the grandstand July 23rd-25th

Middletown, NY—They’re big, bad, and ready to entertain you! See Monster Trucks tear up the grandstand at the 2021 Orange County Fair with an action-packed show! The perfect entertainment for all ages, guests will witness our trucks crushing, jumping, and racing up close July 23rd-25th. The show begins at 7pm each night and the grandstand will open at 5:30 pm. All tickets are for general admission; seating is on a first come, first served basis. Buy tickets online at www.orangecountyfair.com and get FREE fair admission with your purchase.

Tickets for general admission seating in the Main Grandstand are $25. Tickets for general admission seating in the 1/2 Covered & First Turn Grandstands are $20. The 2021 Orange County Fair is open Thursdays-Sundays July 15th-August 1st. Hours are 4pm-11pm on weekdays and 1pm-11pm on weekends. For more information and to SAVE BIG on admission and unlimited ride combo tickets visit www.orangecountyfair.com.