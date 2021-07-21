Search
Categories:
Miscellaneous

Three BIG NIGHTS of Monster Trucks Coming to the Orange County Fair

By Official Release
0

See Monster Trucks in the grandstand July 23rd-25th

Middletown, NY—They’re big, bad, and ready to entertain you! See Monster Trucks tear up the grandstand at the 2021 Orange County Fair with an action-packed show! The perfect entertainment for all ages, guests will witness our trucks crushing, jumping, and racing up close July 23rd-25th. The show begins at 7pm each night and the grandstand will open at 5:30 pm. All tickets are for general admission; seating is on a first come, first served basis. Buy tickets online at www.orangecountyfair.com and get FREE fair admission with your purchase.

Tickets for general admission seating in the Main Grandstand are $25. Tickets for general admission seating in the 1/2 Covered & First Turn Grandstands are $20. The 2021 Orange County Fair is open Thursdays-Sundays July 15th-August 1st. Hours are 4pm-11pm on weekdays and 1pm-11pm on weekends. For more information and to SAVE BIG on admission and unlimited ride combo tickets visit www.orangecountyfair.com.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleAffordable fun track cars
Next articleDillon Davis enjoying his rookie season in the Budweiser Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category