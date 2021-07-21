Busch Light Apple Racing: Kevin Harvick Summer Break/Watkins Glen Advance

KEVIN HARVICK

Summer Break / Watkins Glen Advance

No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Go Bowling at The Glen (Round 23 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 8

● Location: Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International

● Layout: 7-turn, 2.45-mile road course

● Laps/Miles: 90 laps / 220.5 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 20 laps / Stage 2: 20 laps / Final Stage: 50 laps

● TV/Radio: NBCSN / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● The longest season in all of professional sports is off for summer break. The NASCAR Cup Series, which began its 38-race season back on Feb. 11 with the Duel at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and ends Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway, gets a two-week reprieve as broadcast partner NBC covers the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Off-weekends are rare in NASCAR, and back-to-back off-weekends are even rarer. Drivers and crew members are used to taking vacations during the winter when the sport is silent, but this break allows those in the industry to enjoy a warm-weather vacation without the need for a passport and a flight toward the equator. With 22 races in the books, including a run of 14 straight, the break is needed, both for recuperation and to prepare for another 14-race stretch before the Cup Series’ 72nd season comes to a close.

● When teams get back from summer break, only four regular-season races remain before the 16-driver NASCAR Playoffs begin Sept. 5 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Those who have won a race in the regular season earn a playoff berth, with the remaining spots filled based on a driver’s point standing. There have been 13 different race winners thus far in 2021, leaving just three playoff spots open for a driver to get in on points. While winless, Denny Hamlin leads the championship standings and has a 283-point advantage over the top-16 cutoff. Kevin Harvick occupies the penultimate playoff spot with an 82-point margin. The 16th and final playoff spot is currently held by Tyler Reddick, who has just a five-point gap between himself and 17th-place Austin Dillon, his Richard Childress Racing teammate. The next closest driver is 18th-place Chris Buescher, who is 121 points outside of the top-16. The next four races are comprised of two road courses, a 2-mile oval and a 2.5-mile superspeedway. If there’s another new winner this season, that means one less playoff spot available via points.

● Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International greets the NASCAR Cup Series upon its return from summer break. The Aug. 8 Go Bowling at The Glen marks the fifth of a ground-breaking seven Cup Series races to be held on road courses in 2021. From 1988 to 2017, there were only two road courses on the schedule – Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Watkins Glen. The Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval was added in 2018, giving the series just three road-course venues. The initial 2021 schedule doubled that tally with Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course all being added. And when COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the series’ planned stop earlier this year at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, the road course at Daytona was put in its place, serving as the series’ second race of 2021.

● Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, has made a total of 46 NASCAR Cup Series starts on road courses. He has 20 starts at Sonoma, 19 at Watkins Glen, three at the Charlotte Roval, two on the Daytona road course, one at COTA and one at Road America. He has scored two wins – Watkins Glen in 2006 and Sonoma in 2017 – along with 10 top-fives and 23 top-10s with 195 laps led.

● When Harvick scored his first road-course victory at Watkins Glen in 2006, he had to beat his current team owner to do it. Tony Stewart – the “Stewart” in Stewart-Haas Racing – had won the past two NASCAR Cup Series races at the seven-turn, 2.45-mile road course and was poised to capture a third straight win as he was leading Harvick with four laps to go in the 90-lap race. But Harvick, who had already led once for 24 laps, passed Stewart on lap 87 as the two drag-raced down the frontstretch and into turn one. Harvick held onto the lead despite Stewart in his rearview mirror, earning a margin of victory of .892 of a second.

● Harvick’s second career road-course win also had a connection to Stewart. When Harvick won at Sonoma in 2017, he gave Stewart-Haas Racing its second straight victory at the 10-turn, 1.99-mile road course. The winner in 2016? None other than Stewart. It ended up being his 49th and final NASCAR Cup Series victory as Stewart retired from NASCAR racing at the conclusion of the season.

● Harvick’s last road-course win was his first in a Ford. When Harvick won at Sonoma in 2017, he became the 83rd different driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race behind the wheel of a Ford. Harvick has now won 23 Cup Series races with Ford, which makes him one of only 13 drivers to win 20 or more races with the manufacturer. He is currently tied with Rusty Wallace and Carl Edwards for 11th on the all-time Ford win list.

● Harvick has four road-course wins outside of the NASCAR Cup Series. Two came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2007 and Watkins Glen in 2007 – and two were in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West – Sonoma in 1998 and Sonoma in 2017. Harvick’s K&N Series win at Sonoma in 1998 was three years before his Cup Series debut on Feb. 26, 2001 at North Carolina Speedway in Rockingham.

● All of these statistics and anecdotes make Harvick the apple of one’s eye at Watkins Glen, which is fitting since the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion will race the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang in the Go Bowling at The Glen. Busch Light Apple is a crisp, refreshing, apple-flavored lager with a touch of sweet on the front end and a clear, beer finish on the back end. It is available for a limited time only in 12-, 24- and 30-packs at a store near you.

● Compared to Sonoma, Watkins Glen is a power track – less finesse, more get-on-the-gas-and-go. Here’s a turn-by-turn explanation of the seven-turn, 2.45-mile road course that is Watkins Glen.

▬ Turn 1: Once drivers take the green flag, they are immediately faced with a downhill trek into the first corner. Carrying a ton of speed down the straightaway, this is a heavy braking zone in order to get the car slowed down enough to make the right-hand turn. This is one of the best opportunities to make a pass, and this turn can get chaotic very quickly, especially on restarts.

▬ Turn 2: After making it through the first turn, the drivers hop on a short straight which leads them gradually uphill and into the second right-hand corner. This turn begins the ascent through the “esses” portion of the track.

▬ Turn 3: Continuing the uphill climb through the esses, this sweeping left-hander can be treacherous as drivers begin to carry more speed up the slope.

▬ Turn 4: This corner is the final portion of the esses. Drivers complete the uphill climb and the corner starts to level off, building up more speed as they enter the backstretch of the circuit.

▬ Inner Loop, a.k.a. the “Bus Stop”: The backstretch allows the drivers to gain a ton of momentum, which leads them into another heavy braking zone and into the inner loop, better known as the “bus stop” section of the course. Hot on the brakes upon entry, this is a great place to overtake someone before making a quick series of right- and left-hand turns. Lots of slipping, sliding and spinning happens here.

▬ Turn 5, a.k.a. the “Carousel”: This is a long, sweeping right-hander. With a banking of 10 degrees, it is the steepest turn of the course, and it allows drivers to build up speed as they make their way onto the straightaway leading into turn six.

▬ Turn 6: After gaining speed while traveling down the 2,040-foot chute, drivers are approached with another heavy braking zone at the entrance of this left-hand corner. Competitors use this turn to either make a quick pass or to set themselves up for a pass heading into the final corner.

▬ Turn 7: Once they are through turn six, a short chute gives the drivers just enough time to adjust to make a good angle through the final corner. This is another chance to make a quality pass as the right-hand bend trickles drivers onto the frontstretch and down to the start-finish line.

Kevin Harvick, Driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang

It’s a rare opportunity for the industry to enjoy a summer vacation. Should this break become commonplace after the Olympics are over?

“I’d rather have a summer break and not have all the breaks at the beginning of the year. I’d take it off the front end because everybody’s fresh and energized. I think having this two-week break really allows these guys in the shop and on the road to be able to actually have two, for-sure weeks off that they can plan around. That’s something very important to the families of those individuals. One step further would be if NASCAR would step in and do like Formula One does and shut the shops down – make it mandatory that nobody can be in the buildings for the first week – and I think that would go a long way with some of the employees who just get covered up in the facilities and don’t get to come out.”

What will you be doing during this two-week break?

“Keelan (nine-year-old son) has three races during those off weeks that we’ll go to between the dirt kart and his go-kart, so we’ll be doing some of the same things. But I think not having to stress out about what your car did in the last race or what it’s going to do in the next race for a couple of weeks is obviously nice. It just takes an element of the week and eliminates it, and you have a little bit of time to take that competitive hat off and relax and just focus on the kids and being at home.”

Growing up in Bakersfield, California, was there a favorite vacation spot for you?

“Oh, man, yeah. We used to go up to Lake Isabella. We would go up there and we would just hang out. I would go up with my grandparents and we’d go to the coast, over to Morro Bay and Carpinteria Beach, and hang out for a week in their campers. That’s really the only three spots we went as a kid, but it was always fun because I got to go with my cousins and we’d go with our grandparents and just hang out for four or five days.”

When you come back from summer break, you return to a venue you haven’t been to in two years as COVID-19 kept Watkins Glen off the schedule last year. Will it feel odd to have been gone from a venue for that long when it’s been such a staple of the NASCAR calendar?

“It feels a little bit strange just because of the fact that we obviously have a huge following when we go to Watkins Glen, and sell-out after sell-out. It’ll be great to go back up there. That’s a racing town. I mean, the town is basically built off of racing, so it’s a fun place to go up and see that enthusiasm. The enthusiasm coming from the crowds right now is definitely fun to be a part of.”

The preponderance of road-course racing in NASCAR is still relatively new, but road-course racing at Watkins Glen isn’t. Despite NASCAR’s recent uptick in road-course racing, does Watkins Glen feel like a comfortable pair of slippers because you’ve been there so often?

“For sure, and it will be nice to know every nook and cranny because we haven’t been there in a little bit. We didn’t go there last year, and going back this year definitely makes it a little bit different because of the fact that you’re not going to have any practice or qualifying. Plus, you took a year off from the racetrack, so it’s not as relevant as somewhere that we raced last year with the notes and the things we have. It’s definitely a racetrack I have a lot of laps at.”

One of the things that we used to see a lot of when NASCAR raced at road courses were ringers – road-course specialists brought in specifically for that race – but that’s really gone away in the last 10 years. Why?

“When I first came into this series, nobody wanted to go to Watkins Glen and nobody wanted to go to Sonoma, and then road-course racing became cool somewhere along the line. And I think as drivers – I know for me in 2003 – we really decided to put a lot of effort into our road-racing program and we were able to get much better at it than what we had been the previous two years. And as that progression happened, everybody started to get better at it, and the benefit of the road-race ringer kind of went away. It was more equal, and that little bit that the road-race guys had in road-race knowledge, they lost in car knowledge – not having the familiarity with the Cup car and how unique they are to drive.”

No. 4 Busch Light Apple Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Kevin Harvick

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Crew Chief: Rodney Childers

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Car Chief: Robert “Cheddar” Smith

Hometown: Whitewater, Wisconsin

Engineer: Dax Gerringer

Hometown: Gibsonville, North Carolina

Engineer: Stephen Doran

Hometown: Butler, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Tim Fedewa

Hometown: Holt, Michigan

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Daniel Smith

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jeremy Howard

Hometown: Delhart, Texas

Jack Man: Stan Doolittle

Hometown: Ninety Six, South Carolina

Fuel Man: Evan Marchal

Hometown: Westfield, Indiana

Road Crew Members

Mechanic: Richie Bean

Hometown: Bradford, Vermont

Tire Specialist: Jamie Turski

Hometown: Trumbull, Connecticut

Engine Tuner: Robert Brandt

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Hodges

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Stephen Mitchell

Hometown: Woodville, Ohio