SEXTON GATLIN RACING BACK IN ACTION AT SANTA MARIA’S WINGED MADNESS #1 THIS SATURDAY

(Lakeside, CA, July 22, 2021) After a six-week mid-summer break, Sexton Gatlin Racing will return to action this Saturday night, July 24, in the “California Lightning Sprint Car Series Summer Classic” at the Santa Maria Raceway. The race will be part of “Wing Madness #1” that will also feature the NARC King of the West Winged Sprint Cars, RaceSaver Winged Sprint Cars and the Winged Legends of the Kearney Bowl.

Saturday’s SGR effort will be a family affair featuring Tennessee native Brent Sexton and his teenage sons Dalton and Grant. When last seen on the track on June 12th, SGR swept the top two spots in the Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car race at the Barona Speedway. On that night, Grant bested teammate David Bezio in the main event.

Saturday’s race will be the second of the year for Lakeside, California based SGR in the CLS Series. The team’s prior appearance came at the Bakersfield Speedway on April 10th when Brent ended up fourth and Grant placed one spot behind in fifth.

All told in 2021, Grant has made 10 starts and has three wins to show for it including the last three Lucas Oil POWRi SWLS Series races in a row. Brent and Dalton have each started five races and both have one win.

It has been two years ago this month since SGR last competed at the Santa Maria Raceway. At that race, Grant recorded his best finish up to that time when he placed second. Proud dad Brent finished six spots behind in eighth.

For fans who want to journey to Santa Maria to see the SGR drivers and the other winged action this Saturday, the front gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with qualifying at 5:30 and the first race at 6:00. Santa Maria Raceway is located at 1900 Hutton Road in Nippomo (93444). The track website is, https://santamariaraceway.com/contact/ and the office phone number is (805) 710-4407.

To keep up with all the exploits of the Sexton/Gatlin Racing Team, be sure to visit the team Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Sexton-Gatlin-Racing-1173560279445564/

Sexton/Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2021 season possible. Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, Swift Powdercoat, Maxima Oil, Infiniti Shocks and an extra special thanks to Scotty and Jimmy Keys.

Sexton Gatlin Racing 2021 Results

March 26 Mojave Valley Raceway David Bezio 2nd – Grant Sexton 3rd – Brent Sexton 8th

March 27 Mojave Valley Raceway Brent Sexton 1st – David Bezio 3rd – Rudy Padilla 4th – Grant Sexton 6th

April 3 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 2nd – David Bezio 3rd – Dalton Sexton 10th

April 10 Bakersfield Speedway Brent Sexton 4th – Grant Sexton 5th

April 17 Barona Speedway Dalton Sexton 1st – David Bezio 7th – Grant Sexton 9th

May 1 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 1st – Dalton Sexton 2nd – David Bezio 3rd

May 15 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 1st – David Bezio DNS

May 29 Central Missouri Speedway Grant Sexton 19th – Shane Sexton 8th in B Main – Brent Sexton 9th in B Main – Dalton Sexton 13th in B Main

May 30 Central Missouri Speedway Grant Sexton 3rd – Brent Sexton 16th – Shane Sexton 17th – Dalton Sexton 19th

June 12 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 1st – David Bezio 2nd