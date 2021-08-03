AmericanTrucks is Giving Away 5 Leveling Kits

Sponsored by Mammoth 4×4| Enter Daily Until 8.31.2021

PAOLI, Pa. (August 31st, 2021) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) announces a new giveaway spanning the month of August 2021. Sponsored by Mammoth 4×4, five winners will be selected to win a leveling kit of their choice valued up to $125. The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2021 and ends 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 31, 2021. Truck enthusiasts are invited to enter daily for their best chance to win.

A leveling kit lifts the front of a pickup to even it out with the rear of the truck. Even though the change in height is an inch or less, it results in an improved stance, extra clearance, and a smoother ride. The sponsor, Mammoth 4×4, has a growing line of leveling kits and other products for full-size and HD trucks sold exclusively at americantrucks.com. Their rugged lineup of parts was ‘created by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts.’

Winners will be drawn from all eligible entries on or about September 1, 2021 and notified shortly thereafter. Five grand prize winners will receive a leveling kit of their choice ($125 value) as available on americantrucks.com. The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Some exclusions apply. Additional information and rules of entry can be found on the entry page below.

Enter Daily Here: https://www.americantrucks.com/f150-leveling-kits.html

