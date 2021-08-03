‘Let Hope Shine’ Event on Sept. 22 to Honor Cancer Fighters

The Dale Jr. Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Host Luminary Lighting Ceremony



MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2021) – The Dale Jr. Foundation, in conjunction with The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, will present the inaugural ‘Let Hope Shine’ presented by Good Sam event to honor cancer fighters everywhere on Sept. 22 at Cornelius Road Park in Mooresville. The event brings family, friends and neighbors together for a special luminary lighting during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Sponsors and guests will have the opportunity to purchase a luminary dedication in honor of a loved one affected by cancer. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. will make appearances at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. EDT at the park. Food trucks, activities for kids and some Catwalk for a Cause kids in will be on hand for attendees to enjoy.

“We’re excited to partner with The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to bring the community together to honor, celebrate and remember individuals and families affected by cancer. ‘Let Hope Shine’ is about gathering families together to shine a light on hope. We encourage you to join us on Sept. 22,” said Regina Smith, director of The Dale Jr. Foundation.

Those interested in attending or supporting ‘Let Hope Shine’ can find further information at www.thedalejrfoundation.org, as well as purchase Luminary Tickets and event T-shirts.

ABOUT THE DALE JR FOUNDATION:

The Dale Jr. Foundation is a charity dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals, having raised more than $10 million since its inception. The Dale Jr. Foundation has made a monumental impact in the local community since its beginning. Dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals, with a focus on youth, the resources to achieve extraordinary goals, TDJF has contributed to more than 300 charities nationally and locally, including The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Blessings in a Backpack, Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, FeedNC, and Mooresville Christian Mission. For more information, visit www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE MARTIN TRUEX JR. FOUNDATION:

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) was created in 2007 by NASCAR Series Champion driver Martin Truex Jr. and longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex. The foundation exists through the generosity of donors, partners, and corporate sponsors passionate about our mission to help support underfunded cancer initiatives specific to ovarian and childhood cancers, and assist the individuals and families affected by them. In August 2014, Sherry Pollex, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Through their experiences, Martin and Sherry found purpose and focus on their mission to raise awareness, boost advocacy, and generate financial support for ovarian and childhood cancers. Together, we have the power to improve lives, inspire smiles and realize dreams. We will Never Give Up! For more information, visit www.martintruexjrfoudnation.org.