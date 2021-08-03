DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Watkins Glen

Friday, August 6
Track: Watkins Glen International, 2.45-mile road course
Race: 13 of 20
Event: Clean Harbors 100 (41 laps, 100 miles)
Schedule
Practice/Qualifying: 3:15 p.m. ET
Race: 6:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion
- Gray enters Watkins Glen International for his fifth straight ARCA Menards Series race in as many weeks. He will also make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut on Saturday afternoon.
- The 16-year-old driver has never been to the 11-turn, 2.45 mile road course in New York.
- Gray comes into this weekend with three career road course events under his belt all coming in 2020 with the ARCA and ARCA West series’. He finished fourth and 11th in West action at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele and fourth at the Daytona Road Course.
- Chad Johnston has called 20 career Cup road course races (nine of them at Watkins Glen) with one win, three top-fives and eight top-10s. The win came at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway with Martin Truex, Jr. in 2013. Johnston and the No. 17 ARCA team will stay over to crew Gray’s No. 17 truck on Saturday.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion
- When the green flag drops on Friday evening, it will be Moffitt’s 13th start of the ARCA Menards Series season.
- Although this will be the first time at Watkins Glen for the 20-year-old driver, he has one career start at the Daytona Road Course last year and finished third at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course back in June.
- The North Carolina native earned his fifth top-five and 10th top-10 of the season with a fourth-place finish at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway last Saturday night. He earned K&N Filters Hard Charger honors for driving from 10th to fourth.
- Moffitt will carry the Clean Harbors colors on his No. 46 Fusion this week in the aptly named Clean Harbors 100.
Riley Herbst, No. 54 Dixie Vodka Tony’s Tea Ford Fusion
- Riley Herbst joins DGR for the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday evening. He last drove for the team in February with the Truck Series at the Daytona Road Course and finished fifth.
- The Las Vegas native has 51 career ARCA starts with two victories, 19 top-fives and 34 top-10s and one General Tire Pole Award.
- Between ARCA, Trucks and the Xfinity Series, the 22 year old has 10 career starts on road courses with two top-fives and four top-10s.
- The 41-lap race on Friday evening will allow Herbst to get his first laps around Watkins Glen prior to the Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon.