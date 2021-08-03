CLEAN HARBORS TO SPONSOR RICHARD PETTY MOTORSPORTS’ NO. 43 DRIVEN BY ERIK JONES AT NASCAR’S ‘GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN’

WELCOME, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2021)—As a new chapter in a historic partnership, Richard Petty Motorsports announces today that Clean Harbors, North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services, will be the primary partner of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE piloted by Erik Jones at the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Go Bowling at The Glen at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The NASCAR Cup Series race caps-off a weekend of events at the famed Finger Lakes region track located in Watkins Glen. Clean Harbors is the entitlement sponsor of the Friday, Aug. 6 ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, and a primary partner of the No. 46 Ford Fusion driven by Thad Moffitt, grandson of Richard Petty.

Jones’ No. 43 Clean Harbors paint scheme features a phone number on the hood for truck drivers to call and potentially be hired on the spot. Clean Harbors is holding a hiring event in the Watkins Glen midway throughout the race weekend.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be on the hood of the iconic No. 43. Thad Moffitt has been representing Clean Harbors so well for years – especially, with his string of top-10 finishes – and Erik Jones is a rising talent in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Clean Harbors chief operating officer Eric Gerstenberg said. “It’s fitting for us since we are looking for talented drivers who want to start their careers with a company committed to making the world a cleaner, safer place. From the start of ARCA’s Clean Harbors 100 at the Glen, and what we know will be another superb performance by Thad in the Clean Harbors No. 46, to Erik behind the wheel of the No. 43 Camaro, it’s going to be an exciting week of racing.”

Through its subsidiary Safety-Kleen, Clean Harbors has been one of Richard Petty Motorsports’ longest partners. As the official environmental services supplier of NASCAR, Safety-Kleen collects all used oil, lubricants and liquid waste at the tracks, and then recycles, responsibly disposes of or re-refines those fluids. Petty also endorses Clean Harbors’ brand of re-refined oil, Performance Plus, and uses it at Petty’s Garage. Moffitt has driven under both the Clean Harbors and Performance Plus banner since the start of his professional racing career.

As the largest environmental services provider in North America with a diverse fleet, Clean Harbors is recruiting for a variety of positions – from over the road to heavy equipment drivers. The hiring event offers applicants a signup retention bonuses of up to $7,500. Clean Harbors is giving away prizes – including NASCAR Racing Experience passes – outside the track at the midway over the race weekend. Additionally, the company will have two commercials aimed at drivers that will air during the Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen. Applicants can start their engines on a new career by calling 1-833-32-DRIVE or visiting careers.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. Petty Enterprises recorded 268 victories, and Richard Petty Motorsports has recorded five victories, for a total of 273, respectively. Richard Petty Motorsports has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C.

