Golden Nugget Online Gaming Paves New Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Official Sponsor of No. 38 Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 4, 2021) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is pushing all-in with Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ: GNOG) for two primary races with the No. 38 Ford Mustangs team this season. GoldenNuggetCasino.com will be the primary sponsor of the No. 38 car, driven by Anthony Alfredo, at the NASCAR Cup Series race on August 22 at Michigan International Speedway, and again on September 11 at Richmond Raceway. GNOG will also be an associate partner of FRM for the 2021 season with branding on the No. 38 Mustang, the team hauler and online.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is one of the premier sports leagues in the country with a passionate fan base of online casino and sportsbook patrons,” said Samir Banerjee, Marketing Director of GNOG. “Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo will introduce both Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s casino and sportsbook digital platform to millions across the nation and the world as we continue to grow in the rapidly expanding iGaming industry.”

GNOG’s No. 38 Ford Mustang is designed with an inspiring patriotic theme and their traditional black and gold colors. The Golden Stars and Stripes car will make its debut at Michigan International Speedway, and again at Richmond Raceway, commemorating September 11th.

“I am proud to help welcome Golden Nugget Online Gaming to the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Anthony Alfredo, driver of No. 38 Mustang. “Online gaming and sportsbooks continue to grow in popularity and NASCAR fans are always looking for diverse ways to engage with the sport and have fun. This is another exciting and innovative avenue for them to do it.”

Visitors to GNOG’s sites can enjoy the sportsbook, which offers variety of boosted odds through Golden Lines and Notorious VIG promotions. GNOG also offers a wide selection of casino slots and table games, including Live Dealer. For more information about Golden Nugget Online Gaming, visit GoldenNuggetCasino.com; or download the app, available on iOS, Android, and Google Play.

ABOUT GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor Roulette to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the past recipient of 17 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted Operator of the Year award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.