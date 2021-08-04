Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen

Coming off a rare two-week break in its long season, NASCAR is back on track this weekend at Watkins Glen for the first of two-straight road course races. It makes the first of four straight races in a final run to the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. RFR has six wins all-time at The Glen, including three in the Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Watkins Glen

Sunday, August 8 at 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Socios Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Socios Ford Mustang

Loudon Recap, Watkins Glen Preview

· Looking back a couple weeks to the last event at Loudon, Buescher finished 29th after getting caught up in someone else’s incident.

· Newman ran 24th in the last race at Loudon.

· Socios will be the primary for both RFR machines at Watkins Glen this weekend, with an Ice theme on the No. 17, and a Fire theme on the No. 6.

There’s Nothing You Can’t Do, Now You’re in New York

In 105 NCS starts at WGI, Roush Fenway has three wins, 23 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes along with four poles. All three of RFR’s victories came with former driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin (1993, 1994, 1995).

Top of the List, King of the Hill

Martin secured three-straight wins for Roush Fenway at the famed New York road course from 1993-95. He started on the pole for each of the three races and led a combined 183 laps during the three-year streak.

Tale of the Tape – Road Courses

In 226 road course starts all-time in the NCS, Jack Roush’s Fords have won five races and tallied 38 top-five and 77 top-10 finishes, along with six poles. In those 226 starts, an RFR Ford has led 577 laps for an average finish of 17.7.

Socios Makes Debut in New York This Weekend

It was announced back in May that Socios – the leading blockchain platform for the global sports and entertainment industry – announced the $ROUSH Fan Token. Fan tokens are collectible digital assets, minted on the Chiliz blockchain that provide owners with access to voting rights in polls, VIP rewards, exclusive promotions, AR-enabled features, chat forums, games and competitions on the mobile app Socios.com.

Through the $ROUSH Fan Tokens, fans were given the opportunity to vote on and help influence all assets associated with the race team at WGI, including the paint scheme for both RFR machines. A ‘Fire and Ice’ theme was decided on, with the No. 6 receiving the fire theme, and ice on the No. 17 team. Roush Fenway was the first U.S. sports team to launch a fan token on Socios.com.

Roush Fenway Watkins Glen Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1994 Martin Cup

1995 Martin Cup

1998 Ruttman Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2012 Edwards NXS