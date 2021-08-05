CHEVY NCS AT WATKINS GLEN: Chase Elliott Press Conf. Transcript

NASCAR CUP SERIES

GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

AUGUST 4, 2021

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE, Teleconference Transcript Highlights:

EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT A POSSIBLE THREE-PEAT FOR YOU AT WATKINS GLEN THIS WEEKEND. CAN YOU TELL YOUR FANS THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF RACING AT THE GLEN?

“I think the most challenging part about Watkins Glen is passing. It’s a race track that has a lot of grip and you kind of get in a rhythm and there are not a lot of passing zones. A lot of the heavy braking zones are after some fast straightaways or the esses, which are really aero-dependent. If you have clean air, you can certainly get through that section faster than you would if you were directly behind somebody, and that leads to an opportunity in the bus stop, but it’s just hard to get close. I think passing, to me, is the first thing that comes to mind. Track position is huge. Positioning yourself well for that second to last run and last pit stop, and obviously the last run of the race.”

HOW MUCH TIME HAVE YOU SPENT IN THE SIMULATOR FOR THIS RACE?

“Not a ton. I think, for us, we look back at prior races and the things that we’ve developed and worked on. We had a test up there like pretty early on, for me, like 2016; I think it was my first year. It’s days like that more so than I do at the SIM and just how we’ve built on that from race to race and how we’ve improved in real life, which I feel like is way more important.”

WHAT IS IT ABOUT ROAD COURSES THAT SEEM TO COME SO NATURALLY TO YOU?

“I wish I knew. I really don’t feel like I do anything spectacularly special, more, or very different at those places. But again, we’ve had a good package as a company. The No. 9 team now used to be the No. 24 team, and Jeff (Gordon) had a lot of successes on road courses. Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) has a great understanding and a little history of road racing, too, prior to NASCAR. So, I feel like we’ve focused on things that matter and we’ve developed a good package. But as I always say, things are evolving and changing as time goes, and we’ve got to continue to push and be better, too. We know our competition is, and we’ll give it our best shot and see where we stack up this weekend, just like always.”

THERE IS A FAN AT WATKINS GLEN WHO SUNBURNS THE NO. 9 ON HIS CHEST. YOU’VE HAD A COUPLE OF INTERACTIONS WITH HIM. CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THAT?

“Yeah, just a passionate fan which I think is amazing. I got to see him a couple of times. I specifically remember seeing him after the first win up there a few years ago. Yeah, I mean, what else can you say? The guy is committed. I’m not sure we could ask for anything more. The fans up there have been awesome. That will forever be a special place to me, whether we ever run good there again, or not. Your first of anything is special and especially that first Cup win for me. Watkins Glen will always hold a special spot and certainly that gentleman, for his passion and commitment to not just wear a t-shirt, but he reps the No. 9 for free, which is cool.”

HOW MUCH HAS YOUR LIFE CHANGED SINCE THAT FIRST CUP WIN? AND THEN, YOU CAME BACK TO WIN AGAIN. THIS TRACK HAS A SPECIAL PLACE IN YOUR HEART.

“To be honest, I’m not sure my life has really changed a lot since that first win. A lot of things have happened, obviously, since then. From a professional standpoint, I feel like I have been a better race car driver since then. I would like to think I have developed off the track too, in growing up; like anybody would as you progress through your twenties. Certainly, I think things have changed. I think I’ve developed. I think I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned a lot of lessons since then. But I’m not sure my life, my day-to-day life, is a ton different. I’m still surrounded by a good family and friends. At the end of the day, that’s what’s important. And I’m not sure that has changed because I think it’s a good thing.”

YOU RAN THERE LAST YEAR ON THE BIG COURSE, BUT WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS IN THE INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE COMPARED TO SOME OF THE OTHER INFIELD ROAD COURSES?

“Did we? I don’t remember ever running good at the oval. Well, I wouldn’t call it an oval. Apparently, I try to block that one out because I don’t really remember doing good up there. Yeah, you know, that road course to me, is not going to be your average infield road course. That place was the host of an F-1 event, many INDYCAR events over the years, and obviously Xfinity last year. It was laid out probably more like a traditional road course, you know, a place that was kind of made for it and has a little more flow to it than some of the infield tracks that we see, like the ROVAL. A lot of these tracks have infield tracks. We just might not go to them. But I think it’ll be more like a normal road course, more so than the ROVAL. One thing about those types of tracks is they don’t have any elevation really. And that, to me, is kind of what makes them different. Charlotte has a little more elevation and up and down than you might think, but watching that race last year, the thing that stood out to me the most was it is super-flat. There is really no up and down to it. So, I think that could be a little different than the norm.”

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS OF A THREE-PEAT AT WATKINS GLEN?

“I’m just excited to be going back. I’m looking forward to the challenge. Every time you go to the track, look, it’s always going to be tough. As I’ve said many times before, past success doesn’t equal future success and I don’t think that’s any different this weekend. I anticipate everybody else will be better than they were last time we were up there; and we just try to make sure we match it ourselves to have another shot.”

YOU ARE THE FIRST CUP DRIVER TO HAVE THE DUAL TITLE OF DEFENDING CUP CHAMPION AND REIGNING MOST POPULAR DRIVER. DOES THAT COME WITH ANY ADDED SENSE OF PRESSURE OR RESPONSIBILITY?

“I don’t think so. I feel the most important things are just the folks in your inner circle. While I’m appreciative of the fans and the things they’ve done for me and the opportunities they’ve given me and the support they’ve shown, that’s not me downgrading that or not appreciating it, but I put a lot of emphasis on the folks that directly surround me that have an impact on either my day-to-day life or our performance at the race track on the weekend. The outside opinions beyond that are just development, really. At the end of the day, if it’s not going to make us go faster or make my life at home better, then it really doesn’t deserve any attention. And that’s just kind of how I’ve viewed it and as I’ve grown and gone along this journey. The more and more I realize how true that is. I think the more to your life how true that is, or just the less you care about everybody else’s opinion, and that’s just continued to prove true.”

YOU ARE JUST ONE ROAD COURSE RACE WIN AWAY FROM TYING TONY STEWART, WHO IS SECOND IN ALL-TIME IN ROAD COURSE WINS. WITH THAT, AND THE OPPORTUNITY TO WIN THIS RACE AT THE GLEN THREE TIMES IN A ROW, HOW MUCH ADDED PRESSURE IS THERE?

“Same answer. There’s not. I think, for me, it’s a great honor to be even on the same page as Tony or Jeff (Gordon). Whether we can ever get there or not, to even be in the same sentence, or like I said, on the same page, I think is very cool. For me, that’s not going to play a role in how I wake up Sunday morning or how I prepare for this weekend or how we go about our race. Again, if it’s not going to make us go faster, I really don’t care about it. And me, worrying about the stat sheet, is not going to do that. While I appreciate it and I think it’s a very cool achievement, it’s not at the forefront of my focus.”

PRIOR TO YOUR CUP SUCCESS IN ROAD COURSE RACING, YOU DID HAVE A WIN IN THE TRUCK SERIES AND IN K&N WEST. DID YOU ANTICIPATE SUCCESS AT THE CUP LEVEL AT THOSE TYPES OR DID YOU HAVE OTHER TRACKS YOU WERE FOCUSED ON?

“No, I wouldn’t say so. I’ve always taken it week by week. But no, I didn’t think just because we won a truck race and won a K&N race at a road course that certainly our first win would be there. I feel like it was kind of random, really. I’m not really sure why that’s been. But yeah, it’s been fun and we’re proud of our accomplishments. But we also are hungry for me and will try to do that this weekend.”

WITH WHAT WE’VE SEEN AT THE TOKYO OLYMPICS, AS DEFENDING CHAMPION AND MOST POPULAR DRIVER YOURSELF, CAN YOU DESCRIBE TO ME HOW IMPORTANT MENTAL HEALTH IS FOR YOU?

“I think mental health is important for everybody. I think you have to respect that. Being in a good place mentally is key to success in all walks of life, I feel like. I support that. I think everybody should be sharp in their head, and make sure their head is in the right place. I support it. I think it’s vital to be happy and to do a good job professionally. That’s a key element in doing that. So, it should matter.”

MARTIN TRUEX, JR. HAS BEEN YOUR MAIN OPPONENT AT THE GLEN. WHAT DO YOU HAVE, PERSONALLY OR CREW-WISE, COMPARED TO TRUEX THAT YOU SEE AS AD ADVANTAGE THESE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS?

“I’m not sure. Martin is a good road racer. We’ve seen that throughout his entire career. He’s had a lot of success. I’ve enjoyed racing against him these last couple of years up there. But I’m not sure. The last time we went, two years ago, I felt like he was every bit as good as us, if not probably better. I think if he’d ever gotten the lead from me, I don’t feel like we would have been able to get him back. And typically, when a guy stays that close to you for that amount of time, they’re typically faster than you are. We know that. I knew that then. But we ran a good race and were able to hold him off. That being said, I know we have to be better to go back up there and challenge again. And we’ll see how it all plays out. But yeah, I don’t really know the correct answer to your question. Martin is very good and always has been and I don’t expect this weekend to be any different.”

GOING BACK TO 750HP AND LOW DOWNFORCE, DO YOU SEE MORE PASSING AND THAT TRUEX COULD POSSIBLY CHALLENGE YOU MORE?

“I don’t know. I feel like we, as drivers, push to the limit of the grip that we have in the tire and in the car. So, whether that’s 550 hp or 750, or 1,000 or 250, I feel like we’re always going to find that limit. And behind the wheel, if you’re living kind of on that edge and finding limits of what you have to work with grip-wise, that’s all you’ve got. That’s it. So, we’re always going to find that, or at least the guys that run up-front on any given weekend, have found it better than others; or hit their balance right, or whatever. So, we’ll see. I’m not sure what the weekend will bring. But I’ll find out, right alongside you.”

REGARDING HIGH HORSEPOWER, WAS THERE ANYTHING YOU LEARNED AT SONOMA WITH THOSE DIFFERENCES THAT YOU CAN APPLY TO THE GLEN AND NOT HAVING THAT PACKAGE FOR REALLY ABOUT THREE YEARS?

“Great question again. Honestly, going back to Sonoma I don’t know if it was because we had a year in between but man, if you would have asked me then if I felt any different than the last time I raced there, I would have said no. To me, it was just the same Sonoma. I’m sure it will be a little different. And I’m sure you might see little, small changes, but I just don’t see it changing the overall complexion of the event. And again, like I said a second ago, I think we always kind of find that edge of what’s available grip-wise. If you have more downforce, you might go a little faster but you’re still on the edge of what you have to work with. And if you have a little less downforce, you might go a little slower, but we’re still going to be on the edge with what we have to work with. So, I don’t really see it being a ton different.”

