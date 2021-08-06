RCR Event Preview – Watkins Glen International

Richard Childress Racing at Watkins Glen International… After restrictions and schedule changes prohibited a national series race at Watkins Glen International in 2020, the NASCAR Cup Series now returns to the high-speed, seven-turn, upstate New York facility. In 75 Cup Series starts at the 2.45-mile road course, RCR boasts two wins (Robby Gordon in 2003 and Kevin Harvick in 2006), eight top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. Dale Earnhardt also won three poles (1990, ’92, ’96). In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Welcome, N.C. organization has captured one victory with Harvick in 2007 and accumulated nine top-five and 22 top-10 results.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Glen 200 at Watkins Glen International will be televised live Saturday, August 7, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International will be televised live Sunday, August 8, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 The Cowboy Channel Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Watkins Glen International… In six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen, Dillon’s best finish is 16th in 2014. He has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit at the road course, posting a best finish of 12th in 2013. He also finished 12th in a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Division race at Watkins Glen in 2008.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Another road course race this weekend. Another wild card?

“Yeah, for sure. The road courses have turned into wildcard races. Taking care of your stuff, trying to make it to the end of these things becomes a demo-derby out there. This is going to be one of those ones that if you stay on track, you’re going to have a pretty good run. I’ve had decent runs at Watkins Glen International, but it’s been challenging to string together good finishes. I have a lot of optimism going into Watkins Glen this year, though, because our road course program has been solid this year compared to the past. We’ve put a lot of work in during the off season, and we’ve had a lot of highlights on the road courses this year, including earning stage points and decent finishes.”

How do you prepare for a racetrack like Watkins Glen International?

“A lot of time in the simulator, going over notes and watching old races. We try to make sure we are putting in the work beforehand. We’ve been working really hard on our road course program this year. Watkins Glen is a really fast, aggressive track. You can gain a lot by getting after it on the braking zones and its just a high-speed place with all of the grip in the pavement.”

How do you feel about the season so far?

“I think we’re all on edge with our position in the points, but these next four weeks will be really telling. There’s a lot of fight in this team and we’re not giving up. I’m pleased with the consistency this No. 3 team has had this year. We show up each and every weekend and have strong, consistent cars that withstand the races. I think the next part of that evolution is just getting a little bit more speed. We would like to be where some of our other Chevy teammates are. We’re doing everything we can to lock ourselves into the NASCAR Playoffs.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1 1LE at Watkins Glen International… Reddick will be making his first start at Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Cup Series, as the series did not travel to the road course in 2020. Reddick has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at The Glen, with a best finish of fifth coming in 2019.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

While you’ll be making your first Cup start at Watkins Glen International this weekend, you do have some Xfinity starts under your belt. What are your thoughts on the road course and what makes it unique?

“Watkins Glen International is just a really fast road course. We’ve seen how fast the recent winners like Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliot have been there lately. They really thread the needle and run as close to perfect as possible every single lap, so we need to be ready to step up and perform at that level. My No. 8 Chevy Accessories team has been working hard to give us the best chance we can with the cars we have underneath us. I’ve been working hard as well to be as prepared as I can be entering a race weekend and understanding everything about each track so we can start the race as close to prepared as we can. The esses are really tricky at Watkins Glen. It’s important to your lap time, as well as the bus stop which comes up shortly after them. That whole back-half of the track is so incredibly important to your lap time. There is just so much momentum in this track that you can’t afford to give anything up at any point on the course.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Camaro at Watkins Glen International… Snider will make his first career start at Watkins Glen International this Saturday. The 26-year-old driver has never competed on the seven-turn road course in any series, but has prepared for his track debut by talking with Austin Dillon, watching film and logging laps on the simulator.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

You have never raced previously raced at Watkins Glen International. What have your preparations looked like leading into this race?

“I have spent a lot of time on the simulator at RCR, as well as watching a ton of film with my crew chief Andy Street. I’ve been doing all the research that I can, because I’m a believer in that if I’m prepared that will translate during the race. I have turned so many laps at Watkins Glen on iRacing throughout the years, that I feel like I have been there before when I actually haven’t. Saturday’s race is going to be exciting and I know my guys will bring a fast and spicy Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Camaro.”