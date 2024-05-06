ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway – Tide 150 Post-Race Notes

Connor Mosack won Saturday’s Tide 150 ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway. It was his second career ARCA Menards Series win and his second consecutive series victory at Kansas Speedway; he also won the last time the series raced at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in September.

Mosack won at Kansas Speedway last fall driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, and the car he beat was the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet driven by Carson Kvapil. Mosack won the Tide 150 driving for Pinnacle Racing Group, and the car he beat was the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Tanner Gray, the car he drove to victory last fall.

Mosack’s victory was the second consecutive ARCA Menards Series victory for Pinnacle Racing Group; the team – led by 2020 ARCA Menards Series championship-winning crew chief Shane Huffman – also won at Dover Motor Speedway last week with 17-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch driving.

With wins at Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, Chevrolet has won two consecutive ARCA Menards Series races for the first time since Nick Sanchez won at Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas in 2022 driving for Rev Racing. Prior to Dover, Toyota had won 14 consecutive ARCA Menards Series races. Chevrolet’s last victory came at Iowa Speedway when Luke Fenhaus won driving for Pinnacle Racing Group.

General Tire Pole Qualifying was scrubbed due to a wet track surface after early morning rain showers; series officials instead gave teams 40 minutes of practice. Per the rule book, the starting line-up was set by practice speeds with Tanner Gray earning his second career General Tire Pole Award and his first since 2019 at Kansas.

Gray led 86 of the race’s 100 laps and Mosack led the other 14. Mosack took the lead for the first time on the race’s final restart at lap 83; Gray retook the lead at lap 84 and led the next three laps before Mosack retook the lead for the final time with a dozen laps remaining.

Driving for Venturini Motorsports, Dean Thompson finished third in his first ARCA Menards Series start of 2024. Each of the top-three finishers did double duty on Saturday by racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race that evening. Tanner Gray finished seventh in the Truck race with Thompson in eighth; Lawless Alan, who finished eleventh in the Tide 150, was 26th while race winner Connor Mosack finished 30th.

Venturini Motorsports had three drivers in the top five finishers: Dean Thompson, fourth-place finisher Kris Wright, and Talladega winner Jake Finch in fifth. Amber Balcaen finished eighth and Toni Breidinger was tenth to put all five of the team’s entries in the top ten.

With his seventh-place finish, Andres Perez maintains the ARCA Menards Series championship points lead. He has a six-point advantage over Greg Van Alst, who finished 12th.

Marco Andretti finished ninth to score his first career series top-ten finish. Andretti will turn his attention to making his 19th career start in the Indianapolis 500 before returning to the ARCA Menards Series platform for two road course races with the ARCA Menards Series West at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway.

Tenth-place finisher Toni Breidinger made her 50th career ARCA Menards Series start in the Tide 150. She will tie Gabi DiCarlo for second on the series’ all-time most starts by a female driver list at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Christi Passmore leads all female drivers with 66 career ARCA Menards Series starts.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 24. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 6 pm ET and will be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.