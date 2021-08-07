Search
Austin Hill wins rain-shortened Truck Series race at Watkins Glen

By Briar Starr
Austin Hill, driver of the No. 16 United Rentals Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning at Watkins Glen International on August 07, 2021. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

For the first time in 20 years, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series came back to Watkins Glen International Raceway for the final race of the 2021 regular season. Knoxville race winner, Austin Hill, claimed the victory, as the race was called just 11 laps short due to lightning in the area.

“It was nerve-wracking that’s for sure, I didn’t know if we were going to go back green or not,” Hill said to Fox Sports 1 about the victory. “It feels so good to win on a road course. I’ve been wanting to win on a road course for a very long time, even back in the (NASCAR) K&N Pro Series days. I felt like, I always get around the road course very decent and finally, we have a race where everything went our way.”

“I was biting my nails a little bit when that rain came. I didn’t know what was going to happen with the lightning and all that. Everybody at United Rentals, HRE (Hattori Racing Enterprises) they gave me a really good piece today and we were able to get it done.”

Following the two-week hiatus due to the Olympic break, the NASCAR Truck Series was back in action Saturday afternoon as part of a doubleheader feature with the NASCAR Xfinity Series following the event shortly thereafter.

Stages 20-25-27 originally made up the 72-lap event before lightning and rain came to the area late in the final stage.

Austin Hill was on the pole via the metric qualifying system.

There were multiple incidents in Stage 1. The No. 99 of Ben Rhodes and the No. 18 of Chandler Smith spun around in the first turn, however, no caution was thrown as both trucks were able to get fired back and going.

One caution occurred in the stage on Lap 9 for the No. 45 of Chad Chastain who wheel-hopped into Turn 1 and crashed into the tire barrier.

While there would be more spins including Rhodes spinning on Lap 10 and Matt Crafton on Lap 15, no more yellow flags were seen and Circuit of the Americus winner Todd Gilliland took the Stage 1 victory. Sheldon Creed, Derek Kraus, Josh Berry, Austin Wayne Self, AJ Allmendinger, Paul Menard, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes and Ryan Truex completed the Top 10.

Stage 2 had the least amount of incidents and remained caution-free. Austin Hill was strong throughout the stage and nabbed the Stage 2 victory. Nemechek, Allmendinger, Zane Smith, Creed, Ankrum, Hocevar, Gilliland, Rhodes and Mayer were the Top 10 finishers.

As the final stage began with 23 laps to go, rain and lightning started to move into the area. On Lap 53 with 19 laps to go, the yellow flew once more for playoff-hopeful Derek Kraus who spun on the backstretch and came to a stop. Unfortunately, due to the incident, Kraus’s playoff chances were eliminated.

The field went back green with around 16 to go but the racing continued for only four more laps. Due to lightning, the trucks were brought down to pit road and after a long delay, the race was eventually called, giving the checkered flag to Austin Hill.

Regular-season champion John Hunter Nemechek finished second and will lead the playoff grid just 28 points above Hill heading into the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for the first race in the Round of 10.

Official Playoff Standings for Round of 10:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek, 2,049 points
  2. Austin Hill, -28
  3. Ben Rhodes, -30
  4. Todd Gilliland, -34
  5. Sheldon Creed, -58
  6. Zane Smith, -40
  7. Matt Crafton, -45
  8. Carson Hocevar, -47
  9. Chandler Smith, -48
  10. Stewart Friesen, -48

Tracks in the Round of 10 consist of Gateway, Darlington, and Bristol.

There were five cautions for 10 laps and six leaders among seven different lead changes. Hill led three times for 35 laps en route to victory.

Official Results following United Rentals 176 at Watkins Glen International Raceway:

  1. Austin Hill, won Stage 2, led 35 laps
  2. John Hunter Nemechek, led two laps
  3. Sheldon Creed
  4. Todd Gilliland, won Stage 1, led 18 laps
  5. Parker Kligerman
  6. Zane Smith, led four laps
  7. Tyler Ankrum
  8. Paul Menard
  9. Sam Mayer
  10. Carson Hocevar, led one lap
  11. Josh Berry
  12. Kaz Grala
  13. Christian Eckes
  14. Tanner Gray
  15. Ben Rhodes
  16. Austin Wayne Self
  17. Ryan Truex
  18. Chandler Smith
  19. Corey Heim
  20. Hailie Deegan
  21. Stewart Friesen
  22. Derek Kraus
  23. Matt Crafton
  24. Johnny Sauter
  25. Timmy Hill
  26. Jack Wood, led one lap
  27. Tate Fogleman
  28. A.J. Allmendinger
  29. Danny Bohn
  30. Roger Reuse, 1 lap down
  31. Josh Reaume, 1 lap down
  32. Lawless Alan, 1 lap down
  33. Spencer Boyd, 2 laps down
  34. Chad Chastain, 3 laps down
  35. Taylor Gray, 8 laps down
  36. Jennifer Jo Cobb, 16 laps down
  37. Norm Benning, OUT, Too slow
  38. Grant Enfinger, OUT, Transmission
  39. Will Rodgers, OUT, Transmission

Up Next: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will begin their playoffs run at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, August 20, live at 9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 and MRN Radio.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Briar Starr
