Sports Car Market Magazine Names its 2021 “40 Under 40” Honorees

PORTLAND, Ore. (Aug. 9, 2021) – Sports Car Market has named its top “40 Under 40” for 2021. This is the second time the magazine has recognized 40 car enthusiasts under 40 years old who are leaders in the collector-car world.

Hundreds of nominations were received from SCM readers and the final list of honorees was selected by the magazine’s editorial staff. “We are proud to share their stories and look forward to seeing what each of these individuals will accomplish next,” said SCM Executive Editor Jeff Sabatini.

The 2021 “40 Under 40” feature appears in the October issue of Sports Car Market Magazine (www.sportscarmarket.com), which ships to SCM Members, bookstores and newsstands in mid-August. SCM is sold at Barnes & Noble, Hudson News, and many other independent stores.

“This group has not only inherited interests, knowledge and skills from their elders, but have created their own automotive pursuits,” said SCM Publisher Keith Martin. “They are helping to ensure that the future of the collector-car hobby is bright, most of all by sharing their enjoyment.”

The 2021 class recognizes men and women ranging in age from 25 to 39 who have based their lives and careers around automobiles. The honorees include professionals from a variety of backgrounds, such as auction specialists, businesspersons, collector-car dealers, entrepreneurs, museum curators, restoration experts, and technicians. An inaugural group of honorees was named in 2017.

The 2021 SCM “40 Under 40”:

Acabbo, Dana; York International Agency

Beyer, Manda; Manda Marie Upholstery LLC

Bodell, Michael; Petersen Automotive Museum

Brodfuehrer, Garek; Cornerstone Automotive Restorations LLC

Cassini, Caroline; The Market by Bonhams

Cervantes, Art; RADwood Inc.

Clary, Evan; Paul Russell and Company

Cristi, Roberta; WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Dietz, Robert; WOB Cars, Dietz MotorCraft

Dykman, Angus; Gooding & Company

Grundy, Sam; Grundy Insurance

Hale, Tom; Morton Street Partners

Hammer, Tabetha; America’s Automotive Trust

Ibarra, Adrian; Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo

Kanter, Maddie; The Shop Club

Keller, Eric; Enthusiast Auto Group

Kittrell, Steven; Veloce Valuations, Veloce Media, Mohr Imports

Koscak, Keith; LBI Limited

Leonard, Blakley; The MB Market

Logan, Bennett; Logan Car Services, Jan B. Luehn

Lovett, Edward; Collecting Cars, Watch Collecting

Lucacel, Adam; Vintique Motors

Marzano, Michael; Mouse Motors

Massari, Adolfo; LBI Limited

Mastin, Andrew; LBI Limited

Maxon, Casey; Hagerty Drivers Foundation

Minoff, Eric; Bonhams

Moore, Derek E.; National Corvette Museum

Oliver, Brian; Automotive Restorations Inc.

Paruch, Austin; Paruch Automotive Craftsmanship LLC

Porter, Alex; Bring a Trailer

Roberts, Michael; F40 Motorsports

Santostefano, Adriana; Santostefano Auto Body

Santostefano, Sabrina; Santostefano Auto Body

Sierakowski, Jonathan; Sierakowski Classic Car Advisors

Simko, Orrie; Simko Motorcars LLC

Skinner, Jonathon; John Skinner (Manufacturing) Ltd.

Sweeney, Ed; Proper Noise Limited

Weaver, Alexander; RM Sotheby’s

Wheaton, Clayton; Wheaton Motorwerks

