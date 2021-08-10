ExtremeTerrain Reviews the 2021 Ford Bronco | Throttle Out

Deep Dive Shows Sixth Gen Truck Begging for Mods

PAOLI, Pa. (August 9th, 2021) – Off-road authority, ExtremeTerrain (XT) releases their video overview of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco as part of their “Throttle Out” YouTube series. Viewers can expect a detailed review, walkaround, and test drive hosted by XT’s, Justin Dugan. Justin goes over key upgrades to the 2021 model, pointing out improvements in functionality and styling, along with opportunities to upgrade both inside and out. With retro vibes and strong off-road capabilities, the 2021 Bronco is set to give Jeep the competition it deserves.

Justin uses XT’s own Big Bend model as a jumping-off point to discuss what’s new with this, and the other six trim levels offered with the 2021 Bronco. His deep dive includes key improvements to the 6th gen, a closer look at the various packages, options for interior and exterior mods, and much more. The conclusion? “…Ford did a great job of making this thing very enjoyable to drive on the road and still being able to hold its own off the road as well,” says Justin.

XT’s latest “Throttle Out” episode brings viewers up-to-speed on the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco in a format that’s easy to digest. The episode includes advice and suggestions that will come in handy for those looking to purchase and modify Ford’s first-ever 4-door Bronco. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe to XT’s channel for more Bronco content including detailed parts review and install videos coming to the channel soon.



Watch it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/ford-bronco-videos.html

___________________________________________________________________________________________

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma and Tundra parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.