If you want to detail your car and give it the best shine possible, you need to use the right materials. Without the right types of liquid, materials, cleaning products, and care, you will end up doing more damage to your car than good! To make sure the detailing is precise, top-notch, and high-quality, do some research beforehand on the right types of materials and liquids to use on the exterior of your voice.

Why you should use a distilled water 5l jug for detailing

If you are considering detailing your car, you might be wondering – should I use deionized water or distilled water? Conflicting reports can cause people to be unsure about what type is best for the exterior of their vehicle. Some car experts claim that deionized is the best option, whereas others sweat by using a distilled water 5l jug for their precious car – however, which one is best for you?

What is distilled water?

First, we need to know what distilled water is and what deionized water is before you can purchase the right type of water for your car detailing. Distilled water is a type of purified water that is made by distillation, which involves applying heat to Twitter. When the heat is applied to the liquid water, it causes steam to rise. The steam will then condense due to the smaller surface area, resulting in mineral-free water.

What is deionized water?

The second question is what is deionized water? This type of water includes using another kind of purification that produces an ion exchange. The ion exchange causes minerals, found in water, like magnesium and iron to be changed with positive ions, like hydrogen.

When to use distilled water

If you are considering using deionized or distilled water for car detailing, use a distilled water 5l jug for our vehicle! As a car detailer, many professionals recommend using distilled water to rinse the entire exterior of your vehicle to eliminate any type of debris, dirt, or hard spots that are caused by other normal water. If you frequently use tap water to rinse your car or water from a hose, you will find that water spots gather on the outside of your car.

One of the best products you can use with a distilled water 5l jug is an optimum no-rinse product, which is a wash concentrate that you can use together with distilled water to clean the outside of your vehicle. If you want to save water, you don’t want to waste water, or you don’t have too much access to distilled water, this is a good choice. For those who just have a distilled water 5l jug to use, consider using this optimum no-rinse.

Conclusion

For car enthusiasts who want to do the best job possible with a car detailing the exterior of their vehicles, you need to look into using a distilled water 5l jug instead of deionized water to clean your vehicle. Instead of spending money and time using deionized water, which might not be as effective, using distilled water is the way to go!