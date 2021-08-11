2021 Top 5 Formula 1 Drivers

2021 has been quite a ride and the F1 space has a lot to offer. Sports fans and followers alike are always on the lookout for the latest rankings, commentary, free sports picks and predictions that can help them make informed decisions. The first half of the 2021 campaign is over. Who are the top drivers? We take a look at some of the best-performing drivers so far:

Max Verstappen

Deciding who should take the top spot between Max and Lewis is not that easy. None of them can be described as the perfect driver as both have made mistakes. One of the most notable errors Max made was when he passed Lewis on the outside of the track in Bahrain. In Portimao, he went wide and cost him a pole. Max could also have given Lewis more space during that crash at Silverstone.

The Dutchman has been great this season and has utilized every opportunity presented to him. Even if he got second in Silverstone and in the absence of tire blowout in Baku, Max would still be leading the championship by 37 points. Max will be hoping to take advantage of the two home races that he will participate in right after the summer break.

Baku punishes the smallest mistakes!



Max Verstappen's qualifying preparations were dealt a huge blow at Turn 15#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZU2BRPfzkN — Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2021

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis’s error on the restart at Baku and his off-form weekend in Monaco are some factors making experts rank Lewis behind Max. Lewis’ win in Bahrain was one of the best moments and the final moments was a clear indication that he is the benchmark driver of this generation. Lewis followed Max in the dirty of Spain, and the strategy worked great.

Lewis was lucky in Imola as the race was red-flagged when he was in the gravel. He led the World Championship as the season went into summer break, and it will be a big psychological bonus when the season comes back.

Lando Norris

Lando Norris has proven to be a real star this season. The Young Brit has so far cemented his reputation as one of the F1 stars for the next decade. Lando is delivering on the track, and his charisma, humor, and humility of the track are some of the characteristics that are making F1 fans globally love him.

The fact that he sold more merchandise than any other driver at the British Grand Prix is an indication that he is doing something right. McLaren has created a good working environment for the young Brit, and we can see that he has replaced jokey comments with maturity on media interviews. In Imola, he went wide on quali lap by a few centimeters. However, that weekend was one of his best.

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari’s form has been on an upward trend this season, and Charles has been one of the best performers. Monaco and Baku pole position laps were sensational. The Saturday performances at Spain and Silverstone were also great. The tire wear in France was not that good for Ferrari, and Charles was as well unlucky in Hungary.

Charles’ level of consistency this season is a clear indication that he is a true title contender. His crash in qualifying in Monaco has been the only blemish so far as it cost him the chance to win at his Grand Prix. Ferrari has already locked him for the long term and thus throwing Red Bull and Mercedes out of the equation.

Carol Sainz

Pierre Gasly or Esteban Ocon are some of the contenders that were a close call for this position. However, Sainz is worth this position because he is a new Ferrari driver alongside some stars like Leclerc. The good news is that Sainz is adapting real quickly in Maranello. Carlos seems like he is not quite lucky in qualifying, even when he was with McLaren. However, he has to learn how to avoid mistakes or own up like those he committed in Baku and Budapest.

Anything can happen when it comes to racing, and we can only wait and see how the ranks will change or who will maintain the ranks when the summer break is over. We will also review the ranks after the season is over.