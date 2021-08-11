CarParts.com Back with McDowell at Indy Road Course

McDowell Ready to Lock into NASCAR Playoffs

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 11, 2021) – With only three races remaining before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion team is looking to secure their spot in the Playoff standings this weekend at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Michael McDowell comes into the race weekend ranked 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. After Sunday’s race on the road course at Indianapolis, McDowell will be closer to being officially locked in, especially if he is a repeat winner. This will be Front Row Motorsports’ second trip to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and McDowell knows that a strong performance at Indy will help build momentum into September.

“The next three races are important for us,” said McDowell. “Although these aren’t tracks in the Playoffs, they’re races that will give us momentum going into them. We’re expecting a good run and finish this weekend on the road course at Indy.”

Driving McDowell and the No. 34 team into the Playoffs is CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) (“CarParts.com“). The go-to online auto parts destination will continue to be the primary partner with McDowell this weekend. CarParts.com will then rejoin the No. 34 team when they return to Daytona to close the regular season.

“We didn’t get the finish we wanted for CarParts.com at Watkins Glen, but they are giving us the support we need—just like they do for their customers,” continued McDowell. “I think we owe them a better result this weekend at Indianapolis. We need to be heading into the NASCAR Playoffs with confidence. These next few races really are important.”

McDowell will go into the race with a best finish of eighth on a road course this season.

Sunday’s race will be televised live on NBC at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we’ve streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we’ve created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.