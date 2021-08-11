FedEx Racing Express Facts – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Sunday Race Info:

Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Date/Time: Sunday, August 15/1:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 82 laps/200 miles

Track Length: 2.439 miles

Track Shape: 14-Turn Road Course

Express Notes:

Watkins Glen Recap: Denny Hamlin scored his 12th top-five finish of the season with a last-lap pass on the road course of Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sunday. The FedEx Express Toyota was fast all day, leading six laps and passing cars during all three stages, including the final pass around William Byron as the cars approached the white flag. The #11 team might have competed for a top-three finish – or even battled for the win – but Hamlin had to give up the lead to head to pit road for fuel with 28 laps to go. Kyle Larson won the 90-lap, 220-mile event, climbing into a tie with Hamlin for the regular-season points lead. The two will battle it out for the remaining three races before the playoff cut-off, each vying for the 15 bonus points to carry into the post-season.

Indianapolis Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series heads next to “The Brickyard” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday – but this time for some road course racing inside the oval track. Hamlin and team will look to use their momentum after a top-5 finish at Watkins Glen. With only three races left in the regular season, the #FedEx11 team is gearing up for a strong playoff push and to put themselves in the position to win the regular-season championship.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)

Races: 0

Wins: N/A

Poles: N/A

Top-5: N/A

Top-10: N/A

Laps Led: N/A

Avg. Start: N/A

Avg. Finish N/A

Hamlin Conversation – Indianapolis:

What are your thoughts on switching to the road course instead of racing the big oval?

“We lost a ‘major.’ That part of it stinks. I think as a driver, you would not regard the road course win the same as the Brickyard win. But I’m for whatever they want to change to get enthusiasm in that area. Indianapolis has always been one of the highest tune-in markets every week, but we need to get them to the race track. If they mix it up and more people come and see us race the road course, then that’s OK. I’m good with that.”

With only three races left in the regular season, and you’re tied with Kyle Larson atop the point standings, what’s your approach?

“I think it’s going to be a battle all the way to Daytona. It might even come down to the last lap. It’s exciting. I’ve been racing him hard every race and will continue to do so.”

FedEx Office – Closest to Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 5030 W Pike Plaza Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254 (317) 297-2679