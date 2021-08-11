Labbé to make 100th Xfinity career start at Indianapolis

Competing in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alex Labbé is primed to achieve a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the driver of the No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet Camaro will achieve 100 career starts in the Xfinity circuit.

A native from Saint-Albert, Quebec, Canada, Labbé made his Xfinity Series debut at Phoenix Raceway in November 2016. By then, he was a full-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series competitor for Go Fas Racing. Driving the No. 90 Chevrolet for King Autosport, Labbé started 33rd and finished 23rd in his series debut.

Returning for two Xfinity events the following season with King Autosport, Labbé finished 28th at Texas Motor Speedway in April and 33rd at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

In 2018, Labbé, who won the 2017 Pinty’s Series championship, earned a full-time ride with DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series. Commencing the season with a 24th-place result at Daytona International Speedway in February, he notched his first top-10 career result in the series at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August by finishing ninth. He went on to earn a total of five top-15 results and 17 top-20 results throughout the 33-race schedule before concluding the season in 17th place in the final standings.

Returning for a part-time Xfinity schedule with DGM Racing in 2019, Labbé achieved a season-best sixth-place result at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October along with a total of seven top-20 results in 10 scheduled starts.

Labbé returned as a full-time Xfinity competitor in 2020, swapping between the Nos. 36 and 90 cars for DGM Racing. Throughout the 33-race schedule, he achieved his first top-five result in the series by finishing fourth at the Charlotte Roval in October. He also recorded four additional top-10 results before finishing in 14th place in the final standings.

Through the first 20 Xfinity events of this season, Labbé, who drives the No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet on a full-time basis, has one top-10 result, which is a 10th-place result at Darlington Raceway in May, and a total of five top-15 results. He is currently ranked in 19th place in the regular-season standings.

Through 99 previous Xfinity starts, Labbé has achieved one top-five result, eight top-10 results, 25 laps led and an average-finishing result of 20.6.

Labbé is scheduled to make his 100th Xfinity career start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday, August 14. The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.