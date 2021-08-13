Weekend schedule for Indianapolis Road Course

NASCAR heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend where the Cup Series will make its first start Sunday afternoon. The road course is 2.439 miles with 14 turns and is the third new track that the Cup Series has debuted at this season.

On Saturday, the Xfinity Series will compete for the second time at the track. Chase Briscoe won the inaugural race in 2020.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend and will return on August 20 for their first race in the Playoffs at World Wide Technology Raceway.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 13

5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

Saturday, August 14

10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (Impound) Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds

11:05 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice

3:45 p.m.: Xfinity Series Driver Intros

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Stages 20/40/62 Laps = 151.22 Miles

Sunday, August 15

9:05 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Multi-Vehicle /Two Rounds

12:25 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros

1 p.m.: Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Stages 15/35/82 Laps = 200 Miles

Cup Series notes:

Kyle Larson is currently first in the Cup Series points standings with only three races remaining in the regular season. He tied Denny Hamlin after his win at Watkins Glen, with both drivers having earned 917 points. But, because Larson has five wins and Hamlin has none, Larson wins the tiebreaker.

Kevin Harvick is going to try to become the first driver to win the Verizon 200 three years in a row, and the first to win it 4 times. Yet, he’s not the favorite to win the race this year. That honor belongs to Chase Elliott.

Oddsmakers give Elliott +210 odds, or a 32.3% chance to win the race. Meanwhile, Harvick sits 11th on the market at +3000, or an implied 3.2% chance to pull off the three-peat. NASCAR Cup leader Kyle Larson is given the second-best odds to win the race at +350 or a 22.2% chance.

(If you use any of the data or quotes from this press release please credit OddsChecker by using the following link: https://www.oddschecker.com/us/motorsport/nascar/verizon-200-brickyard/winner)

VERIZON 200 BRICKYARD WINNER ODDS

Driver Odds Implied chance Chase Elliott +210 32.3% Kyle Larson +350 22.2% Martin Truex Jr. +800 11.1% Kyle Busch +1100 8.3% Denny Hamlin +1600 5.9% AJ Allmendinger +2000 4.8% Austin Cindric +2500 3.8% Christopher Bell +2500 3.8% Joey Logano +2500 3.8% William Byron +2500 3.8%

Cup Series Clinch Scenarios

Eleven drivers have clinched a spot in the Playoffs leaving five spots available:

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Chase Elliott

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Martin Truex Jr.

Can Clinch Via Points:

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 111 points above the second winless driver in the standings.

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch regardless of finish.

Can Clinch Via Previous Wins:

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by previous winner or a win by Denny Hamlin:

Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola: Would clinch regardless of finish.

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by new winner:

Michael McDowell: Could only clinch with help.

Aric Almirola: Could only clinch if the new winner is Corey Lajoie or another driver even lower in the standings.

Can Clinch Via Win:

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone this weekend –

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola

The following drivers could clinch with a win:

Chris Buescher could only clinch with help.

Matt DiBenedetto could only clinch with help.

Ross Chastain could only clinch with help.

Xfinity Series Notes:

There are six races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season. Four drivers have clinched a spot in the Playoffs, leaving 8 available slots to fill.

Xfinity Series Clinch Scenarios

Four drivers have clinched a spot in the Playoffs:

Justin Allgaier

AJ Allmendinger

Jeb Burton

Austin Cindric

Can clinch via points at Indianapolis:

Myatt Snider could clinch with three points because of his previous win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Can clinch via a win at Indianapolis: The following drivers can clinch with a win – Brandon Brown, Harrison Burton, Jeremy Clements, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Daniel Hemric, Riley Herbst, Brandon Jones, Myatt Snider

Ryan Sieg could clinch with a win and 54 points.