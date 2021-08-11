This Week in Motorsports: August 9-16, 2021

· NCS/NXS: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – August 13-15

PLANO, Texas (August 11, 2021) – o straight road course races take the series to the hallowed grounds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series competes on the road course configuration for the first time.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Truex one to watch in Indy… Martin Truex Jr. continued to show his road course prowess at Watkins Glen – leading the most laps and scoring his fourth-consecutive podium finish at the New York-based road course with a third-place result on Sunday.

Bell continues to impress on the road… After scoring his first-career Cup Series victory on the Daytona Road Course earlier season, Christopher Bell continues to impress on road courses this season. He added a runner-up finish at Road America in July and battled back from mid-race contact to score another top-10 run at Watkins Glen last weekend.

Hamlin in regular season championship battle… After a top-five run at Watkins Glen, Denny Hamlin finds himself tied in the regular season championship battle with Kyle Larson. With three races remaining, the regular season closes with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway – where Hamlin is sure to be among the favorites.

Toyota looks to continue winning ways in Xfinity Series… With Ty Gibbs’ third victory of the season at Watkins Glen International, Toyota comes into Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a streak of eight Supra wins in the last 10 races. The recent success has vaulted Toyota back to the top of the manufacturer standings in the series.

Season-most Supras in Indy… Toyota will have a season-high seven Supras in the field at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. Joe Gibbs Racing will run four Supras with Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton and Gibbs, while Sam Hunt Racing will field two Supras for the first time with drivers Will Rodgers and Kris Wright. Watkins Glen Truck Series winner Austin Hill will also compete this weekend, running his third Xfinity Series race of the season for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

