DEWALT® Named Sponsor of DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals, Sept. 17-19 at zMAX Dragway

The NHRA’s return to the Bellagio of drag strips Sept. 19-21 will be the second of seven Countdown to the Championship events in the NHRA’s action-packed postseason

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 12, 2021) – As fans get geared up for the return of the NHRA’s best to zMAX Dragway this fall, officials announced today that DEWALT® has signed on as the sponsor for the Sept. 17-19 DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals at the Bellagio of drag strips.

“We are elated to add DEWALT® to the Charlotte Motor Speedway family of blue-chip sponsors who help bring our world-class events to life,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “As leaders in the field of high-quality tools, our friends at DEWALT know a thing or two about power, toughness and innovation – characteristics that are equally vital to success in drag racing – so it’s only fitting that we have them on board as title sponsors for one of the biggest drag races of the season.”

DEWALT has a history of sponsorship in NASCAR dating back more than two decades and has recently announced a partnership to serve as the Official Tool and Storage Partner for the McLaren F1 team.

“As the world’s largest tool company, we are thrilled to be the sponsor of the DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals, and look forward to celebrating the makers, our hardworking customers, who help build the world and bring our admired DEWALT brand to the racetrack,” said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorship Stanley Black & Decker. “Like DEWALT, NHRA drag racing is built on power, toughness and innovation, and what better place to showcase our companies’ shared attributes than at the sport’s premier facility, zMAX Dragway, which is also located nearby our Fort Mill manufacturing facility, home to high-quality, guaranteed tough DEWALT tools built for our customers.”

In addition to naming rights, the sponsorship includes:

Suite hospitality at-track during the DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals

Sponsorship activation space in the event’s Nitro Alley Fan Zone

At-track signage throughout the venue

Inclusion in pre-event publicity and marketing efforts

The second race in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ seven-event Countdown to the Championship promises to offer drivers cool September temperatures – providing the potential for track-record speeds when nitro-powered Top Fuel and Funny Car machines, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles scorch zMAX Dragway’s pavement in search of a coveted Countdown triumph.

The DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals roars to life with back-to-back days of white-knuckled qualifying on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18, setting up a pivotal elimination day on Sunday, Sept. 19. Every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans unmatched access to the drivers and crews who tame the 11,000-horsepower machines and up-close views as teams tear down and rebuild the dragsters between each run.

TICKETS:

Tickets, camping and upgrades to the DEWALT NHRA Carolina Nationals can be purchased online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets. or by calling 800-455-FANS (3267). Fans can catch all the action with a three-day pass starting at just $99. Kids 13 and under get in free all weekend.

ABOUT DEWALT®

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

For 60 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles including the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and race shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive an 800-horsepower stock car. Through every event and every decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the fan experience. That tradition continues with unmatched value through affordable tickets, unparalleled pre-race entertainment and more opportunities for fans to see their favorite drivers.