DJ KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE DODGE TEAM HEAD TO GP3R

August 12, 2021. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team will attack the first street course of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season this weekend at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres. opener. Kennington has a remarkable record of consistency at the famed circuit, posting 11 top-ten finishes and scored a memorable victory. The team looks to build on a second-place finish in the last race at Sunset Speedway.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event:

Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres, Trois-Rivieres, QC

Race three of 11 in 2021

This is the 14th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at this event

The Track:

1.53-mile paved street course (60 laps)

Best finish: Winner 2013

Career Victories: 21

Most Recent Win: Jukasa Motor Speedway 2020

DJ Quote: “Our Castrol Edge Dodge team is always pretty consistent at GP3R. It was great to snag with win in 2013 and we’ve been on the podium a few times. We showed our speed in the last race at Sunset and we’ll be ready for action again this weekend”

TV & Live Streaming

The race will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US. Start time is 2PM ET. The race will also be broadcast live on RDS2. Broadcast time on TSN is Sunday August 22 at 1PM ET.

