DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: WWT Raceway

Friday, August 20
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., 1.25-mile oval
Race: 16 of 22
Event: Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps, 200 miles)
Schedule
Race: 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
- Deegan is making her 17th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start in this weekend’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Ill.
- This weekend marks Deegan’s second time at the facility. Last year, she competed in one ARCA Menards Series event at the 1.25-mile track. The California native started seventh and finished ninth in the August 2020 race.
- Deegan heads into Friday night’s 160-lap race after most recently racing at the Watkins Glen International road course two weeks ago for the first time in her young career. The Ford driver started the NCWTS event 18th and finished 19th after the event was ended prematurely due to lightning.
- Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called 10 races at WWTR in his career. In total, he’s been the leader behind one win with Todd Bodine in 2006, and four top-fives and eight top-10 finishes. Hillman’s drivers have completed 99.4 percent of the laps and led a total of 72.
- WWTR is the first 1.25-mile track the NCWTS has raced on this season.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Gray makes his 42nd career start with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and 16th of the 2021 season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
- The Ford Performance driver has one career Truck Series start at the Illinois track coming last season where he started 14th and earned a 10th-place result. In his lone ARCA Menards Series start at the facility in 2019, mechanical issues forced him to retire from the race after 57 laps.
- Gray had a strong showing at Watkins Glen International two weeks ago, but lightning ended the race early and prevented him from continuing his drive forward late in the race.
- Marcus Richmond has called nine races at the 1.25-mile racetrack with four top-fives and seven top-10s. He has finished second twice with Dennis Setzer in 2008, and Todd Gilliland in 2018.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
- Taylor Gray made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Watkins Glen International two weeks ago. The young driver had just cracked the top-10 when he began to experience fuel pump issues and had to spend time in the garage for a replacement. He was credited with a 35th-place finish.
- Gray has one career start at Gateway with the ARCA Menards Series in 2020. He started fourth and finished eighth in the 120-lap event.
- It will be another busy weekend of racing for the 16 year old. After competing in his second ever Truck Series race on Friday night, he will make the 1.5 hour trek north to the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds to drive the No. 46 Fusion on the dirt with the ARCA Menards Series.