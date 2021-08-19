Young’s Motorsports World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway | Toyota 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): Wright

Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

Toyota 200 Starting Position: 22nd (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 31st

2021 Owner Points Position: 19th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 022

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Double Digits: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for his 11th career start.

In addition to his nine Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas, Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, and most recently at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Welcome Aboard: For the 16th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Wright Chevrolet and WrightChevy.com as the primary marketing partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the Toyota 200.

Wright Chevrolet is also a part of WrightCars.com, which has been serving the Pittsburg area’s automotive needs featuring its Buick, GMS, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Lotus, Genesis and Explorer Vans brands since 1927.

Wright Chevrolet offers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned inventory in Pennsylvania.

Kris Wright Truck Series Gateway Stats: Friday night’s Toyota Tundra 200 will mark Wright’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Wright does, however, have prior experience at WWTR competing in the ARCA Menards Series last season at Gateway in the Dutch Boy 150 driving for Chad Bryant Racing. He started eighth in the race but had electrical issues which relegated him to an 18th place finish with 109 of the 120 laps complete.

Kris Wright Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Wright has made six starts throughout his career, while also carrying an average finishing position of 29.0.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Friday night’s Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With seven races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a solid 19th in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Kaz Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 15 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, five top-15s and 10 top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 138th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 137 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer will make his sixth crew chief start at Gateway this weekend.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Gateway: “I’m pumped about being back in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Gateway. I’ve missed the team and competing in the Truck Series.

“I’m hoping my prior experience at Gateway even though it was in an ARCA will prove to have some value on Friday night. I am approaching the race with an open mind with the goal of continuing to get valuable seat time but also bring home everyone at Young’s Motorsports a competitive finish that helps us for our next race.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Toyota 200 Starting Position: 24th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 21st

2021 Owner Points Position: 30th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 017

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway eyeing his second career top-10 for Young’s Motorsports.

Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers continues their long-term presence with Young’s Motorsports and Fogleman and will return as the primary marketing partner of the team’s No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the Toyota Tundra 200.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Gateway Stats: Friday night’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power will mark Fogleman’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.25-mile track.

In his previous two efforts, the Durham, N.C. native delivered a track-best of 18th during the 2020 Truck Series race, while earning a track best starting position of 15th in the 2018 edition of the Villa Lighting Delivers The Eaton 200.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Fogleman has made 24 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 24.0.

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International | United Rentals 176 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Tate Fogleman made his 41st NCWTS start.

Starting 13th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Fogleman battled back from early race contact in a very physical road course event to claim 26th in the lightning shorten event.

To The Point(s): Entering Gateway, Fogleman sits 21st in the championship standings with 173 points earned. Fogleman is one point behind Christan Eckes for 20th.

134 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Austin Wayne Self with seven races remaining.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team maintains 30th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.

He is also a business major at High Point University and has a strong passion for fishing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.

He will crew chief his 40th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 39 races, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his first race as crew chief at Gateway.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Gateway: “Gateway is going to be a competitive race on Friday night. Without the luxury of practice or qualifying, we’re going with a comfortable setup and we will make adjustments after the first stage.

“Gateway is a track that races like both a short track and a speedway. With its tight turns, you have to make sure you can rotate freely, but also make sure you have the speed to carry you through the straightaways.

“Our goal is another top-10 finish on Friday night and I think with a little luck, it’s definitely obtainable.”

On 2021 Season: “I’m proud of everyone on this Young’s Motorsports team – we are finally going in the right direction.

“We had a hiccup in the most recent race at Watkins Glen, but I’m proud of the heart and determination of this Young’s Motorsports team. We are going to be working hard to keep making gains and turn some more heads before the finale at Phoenix in November.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Hans Wiemann

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Toyota 200 Starting Position: 32nd

(Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 26th | 2021 Owner Points Position: 37th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis 112

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway eyeing his first top-10 of the season for Young’s Motorsports.

No. 105: This weekend at Gateway, Boyd will make his 105th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 42 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 60th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back HairClub’s St. Louis brand Hans Wiemann as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

Located in St. Louis, Ill., Hans Wiemann has been in the hair replacement and restoration business since 1965. We utilize the very latest cutting-edge technology to help people solve their hair problems.

When you are ready to address your hair loss, we are here to help. Hans Wiemann provides a wide array of services to fit your needs.

As one of the largest hair loss treatment centers in the country, we’ll find the right solution for you, starting with a free hair and scalp analysis.

Hair Wars Round II: St. Louis native Spencer Boyd will be racing the No. 20 Hans Wiemann Chevrolet Silverado in part 2 of HairClub’s Hair Wars at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this Friday, August 20.

The race within the race pits Spencer Boyd against Tyler Hill for the second consecutive year. Hill will be sponsored by HairClub, the same company that owns Hans Wiemann.

No wager is at stake, just a pride battle of which “Hair Wars” truck can get to the start-finish line first in the 160-lap event.

Both HairClub and Hans Wiemann are offering NASCAR fans $250 off select solutions and a free hair health checkup as a part of Hair Wars. Find a location near you at hairclub.com/find-a-center or hanswiemann.com.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Gateway Stats: Friday night’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.25-mile track.

In his previous three efforts, the Creve Coeur, MO native delivered a track-best of 19th during the 2016 Truck Series race, while earning a track best starting position of 16th in the 2019 edition of the Carshield 200.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 36 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.9.

To The Point(s): Entering Gateway, Boyd sits 26th in the championship standings.

56 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Christian Eckes with seven races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 36th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 59 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 Hans Wiemann Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 70th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 69 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Gateway: “I am excited to be back on an oval and racing at World Wide Technology Raceway, my hometown. It is a fun place to race and I’m proud to be carrying the Hans Wiemann colors on Friday night.

“It is always great to race in front of friends and family. Hopefully, we can have a clean and competitive race and bring everyone who supports me and this Young’s Motorsports team a great finish.”

Race Information:

The Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 16th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Aug. 20, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.