10 Best Online Casinos in Australia: List of Real Money Casinos

Australia hosts a huge population of enthusiastic gamblers from across the globe. Even though some of them may still opt for land-based casinos, the current focus is on online gambling. It offers smooth and convenient gambling services since punters can enjoy their favorite games in the comfort of their homes, offices, or cars. The games are also regularly updated to ensure that you get the best experience.

However, the online experience is only pompous and glamourous if you play in the best online casinos. Hence, the first real task is finding a reputable casino that offers all you need under one roof. We take an in-depth look at some of the most remarkable casinos in Australia that can lead to an awesome experience. The areas of focus are the game variety, customer care, licensing, software providers, and bonuses and promos. Find the top ten below:

Playamo Casino

Playamo is a decent casino that offers a huge variety of games from several software providers that include the biggest ones like Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Thunderkick, and many others. It avails smooth gameplay through instant play no download on desktop and mobile. This casino was established in 2016 and holds a license from the Curacao Gambling Authority.

Playamo is amazing because of its short withdrawal times of about 2 hours when using e-wallets. It allows several payment methods and currencies, including Australian dollars.

Ignition

This casino is another excellent choice for Australians. It has over 300 games from reputable software providers. The casino was initially popular in the US but it later opened its doors to Australians. It also holds a license from the Curacao Gambling Authority. Players can play through instant play format on their PCs and smartphones.

The casino supports several payment methods, which include e-wallets, debit/credit cards, and Bitcoin. It also has 24/7 customer support via live chat and short withdrawal times.

King Casino

King Casino is also a relatively new casino that can offer a great experience to Australian punters. It was launched in 2019 and holds licenses from the Malta Gambling Authority and UK Gambling Commission. The casino offers a massive variety of games from big developers like NetEnt, Microgaming, SG Gaming, Play’n Go, and others.

The casino has a range of payment methods and short withdrawal times of up to 24 hours when using e-wallets. It supports the Australian dollar currency and others making it convenient for Australians. It is also mobile-friendly.

Joe Fortune

Joe Fortune is a great casino that was established in 2016 and is licensed by the Curacao Gambling Authority. It is available through the instant play format on both desktop and mobile. This casino offers an extensive variety of games from Microgaming, RTG, and Rival Gaming. It targets the Australian populace specifically, hence, it only functions in English and uses the Australian dollar as its main currency.

The casino supports the main payment methods like MasterCard, Visa, and Bitcoin. Its customer support is through live chat.

Woo Casino

Here is another magnificent casino for Australian gamblers. It offers several games from several software providers such as Betsoft, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and Playtech among others. The casino holds a license from the Curacao Gambling Authority. It was established in 2020 but has already built a formidable reputation in the industry.

The casino supports many payment methods, which include e-wallets, debit/credit cards, and various cryptocurrencies. It also allows the Australian dollars as well as other currencies. The withdrawal times are also quite short with the shortest being about one hour.

CasinoNic

CasinoNic is an excellent online casino that offers thousands of games from reputable software providers like IGT, NetEnt, Microgaming, and Betsoft among others. It is available on mobile and desktop through instant play. It is also a relatively new site that was launched in 2019 and it holds a license from the Curacao Gambling Authority.

The casino supports many payment options including various cryptos. It also supports the Australian dollar currency among others. It is certainly worth trying.

Bet365

Bet365 is perhaps the oldest casino on this list. It was established in 2000 and holds a license from the Gibraltar Gambling Commission. The casino has a massive variety of games from various software providers that include Microgaming, Playtech, and others. You can play on this casino through instant play on your phone, tablet, or PC.

This casino supports over 28 currencies and several payment options that make it suitable for players from across the globe. It also has relatively short withdrawal times. This is a solid and stable site that cannot disappoint you.

National Casino

National Casino is a new casino that was began in 2021 but has already created a solid reputation among players. It is licensed by the Curacao Gambling Authority. This casino offers numerous slots and casino games from many software developers such as Microgaming, Play’n Go, NetEnt, Playtech, and Thunderkick among others.

National Casino supports several currencies and payment methods. It has short withdrawal times of 0-1 hour when using e-wallets. Despite being new, this casino is worth considering.

Aussie Play Casino

Aussie Play Casino offers a huge collection of slots and casino games from the biggest developers. It is a relatively new casino with barely two years of experience and holds a license from the Curacao Gambling Authority. The casino is available for players from Australia and the US.

This casino supports some of the most common payment options making it convenient for players to transact with it. It supports the Australian dollar currency among others. It also offers quick payouts.

Red Dog

Red Dog wraps up this list of the top ten best online casinos in Australia. It is available for US and Australian players and offers a smooth interface for gaming. The casino was launched in 2019 and holds a license from the Curacao Gambling Authority. It offers high-quality games from Real Time Gaming. The casino also supports a range of currencies and payment methods making it convenient to transact with it.

These are ten amazing casinos that can offer a superb experience to Australians. They are all fair and secure and they offer amazing bonuses to their new and existing players. Try them out for an enjoyable experience.