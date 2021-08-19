The Training and Preparation of Motorsport Drivers

Professional drivers, especially in motorsport, are expected to maintain not just their physical state but also their mental health. For them to be able to achieve this, they have to undergo strict training and conditioning. From daily nutrition meal plans, workout regimes, sim racing, to timed sessions.

It is known to many that race car drivers are some of the fittest athletes in the world. Let us try to understand how they got this appreciation.

Meanwhile, for aspiring elite drivers, they should not compromise these routines as it periodically affects performance and endurance.

Nourished Diet Routine

The typical diet of a race car athlete is mostly to help them sustain their energy throughout the on-track training. Meal planning is a beneficial factor as part of their pre-season routine to improve performance and capacity.

One should understand that nourishment and a proper diet are vital for elite drivers. That is why there is no actual type of diet to apply. Personal preference and different eating behaviors are widely accepted. For example, Formula 1 race car drivers maintain high protein intake. It equates to almost 2g of protein per body mass each day. Lean protein sources like animal meats, nuts, and dairy products are recommended for a high-protein-dependent kind of diet.

They generally avoid calories and prefer a sufficient amount of fats. They also encourage high-quality sources of carbohydrates.

Peak Physical Fitness

For them to perform at their best, elite drivers are expected to maintain their physical fitness. Whenever they’re behind their wheels, they subject their body to enormous forces and stress. In motorsports, accelerating the car, applying great force to the brake pedal, lifting the throttle, and cornering effects from tracks are just some of the examples of how it can be brutal and exhausting to the body.

To help them endure certain forces, professional drivers train and focus on gaining strength for their neck, arms, core, and legs. Their workout routine is designed to bring endurance and strength to each of these parts. Drivers are expected to be strong just to be prepared in handling strong impacts like a possible crash.

One example, in the NASCAR Cup Series, cars should only weigh 1,451kg, excluding the driver’s weight and fuel. These elements stipulate balance within the car racing experience. And in many types of racing, there are also numerous types of fitness including diet. The advantage to go fast lies in being light, but it is more beneficial for motorsport athletes to be lean and fit because it gives balance to their overall performance.