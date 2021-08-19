CORVETTE RACING AT LE MANS: How to Watch and Listen

No. 63 Corvette C8.R streaming on-board,

MotorTrend U.S. coverage highlights team’s Le Mans return

LE MANS, France (Aug. 19, 2021) – Corvette Racing’s return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this time with the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, is a landmark moment in program history. It also will be made available to viewers and listeners in the United States and around the world on multiple platforms.

MotorTrend Network will full coverage of Le Mans on Saturday and Sunday through its MotorTrend app for viewers inside the U.S. Content from free practice and the Hyperpole session Thursday, plus various on-board cameras, also will stream on the MotorTrend channel.

One of those will be the No. 63 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette C8.R of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg. For those viewers without MotorTrend, Chevrolet’s YouTube channel will stream the on-board camera for the full race.

Live coverage isn’t limited to video. Mobil 1 Radio Le Mans will broadcast every on-track session for the 24 Hours of Le Mans with many of the voices that Corvette Racing fans will recognize from previous Le Mans events along with IMSA Radio.

MotorTrend’s Le Mans U.S. Video Coverage Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

· Free Practice 3: 4:45 a.m.

· Hyperpole: 12:45 p.m.

· Free Practice 4: 9:45 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday

· Warmup: 2:10 a.m.

· Pre-Race and race: 6:15 a.m. (Eurosport feed); 6:30 a.m. (World feed)

· No. 63 Corvette on-board: 7 a.m.



