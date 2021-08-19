PLANO, Texas (August 19, 2021) – Toyota captured its sixth manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series and its fifth-consecutive ARCA title following Corey Heim’s fifth victory of the season at Watkins Glen International on August 6.

Toyota began the season with nine consecutive wins and has won 12 of the 13 races completed this season. In 2020, Toyota clinched the title with 13 victories in 20 ARCA Menards Series events.

“Everyone at Toyota is pleased to have clinched our fifth-consecutive ARCA Menards Series manufacturer’s title,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “We have witnessed thrilling racing throughout the ARCA season with the future stars of NASCAR. Ty (Gibbs) and Corey (Heim) are delivering a great championship battle and we look forward to watching them compete for the title over these last seven events.”

Toyota supports four ARCA Menards Series teams, including Venturini Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Hattori Racing Enterprises and Bill McAnally Racing. All season it has been an exciting title race between two teenagers – Heim and Ty Gibbs – for victories and the championship lead. Gibbs currently has the upper hand with seven wins, but Venturini Motorsports’ Heim closed the championship battle to just two points with his victory in his Toyota Camry at Watkins Glen.

Toyota first entered the ARCA Racing Series in 2007 and has captured six manufacturer’s titles (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) and six driver’s titles (2009, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019). Heim also delivered Toyota’s 100th ARCA Menards Series victory last fall at Kansas Speedway. Toyota now sits at 112 national ARCA Menards Series wins.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.