Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Michigan

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race: New Holland 250

Date: August 21, 2021

No. 22 Menards/NIBCO Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 1st

Stage 1: 1st (ninth stage win of 2021)

Stage 2: 37th

Finish: 37th

Status: Accident

Laps Completed: 41/139

Laps Led: 12

Driver Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+35)

Notes:

Austin Cindric was collected in a multi-car accident during Stage 2 Saturday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway. The incident left Cindric with a 37th-place finish in the final rundown. The driver of the Menards/NBICO Ford leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings by 35 points over second-place AJ Allmendinger. during started from the pole, won the opening stage but was collected in a multi-vehicle incident to start the second stage, ending the day prematurely for the No. 22 Menards/NIBCO Ford team. As a result of the accident, Cindric was scored in the 37th position.

Cindric started from the pole but got loose in Turn 1 during the opening laps of the race. He dropped to the back of the top-10, but solid speed in the Menards/NIBCO Mustang allowed the defending series champion to drive back to the top-three before the competition caution waved on lap 15. On the restart, Cindric grabbed the lead from Allmendinger on lap 21, using a big run from the outside of the third row to claim the top spot. Cindric stayed out front for the remainder of the segment, collecting his ninth stage win when Stage 1 ended on lap 30.

At the end of the stage, the No. 22 Menards/NIBCO team pitted as other competitors remained on track that had pitted previously. After winning the race off pit road, Cindric was collected in a multi-vehicle incident on the restart at the exit of turn 2, effectively ending the day after showing tremendous speed early. Cindric maintains the regular season point lead by 35 points.

Quote: “I thought we had the fastest car out there today. In some ways, I feel like that is a bold statement coming from me but our guys did an amazing job on this Ford Mustang and I wish we could have contended for the rest of the race because I think we would have had a shot. Never give up. Just being able to get points. Every little bit matters. From the outside, it probably doesn’t mean a whole lot and we don’t want to affect the outcome of the race or get fluid on the racetrack. That definitely wasn’t the goal. That never give up attitude though is what wins championships.”