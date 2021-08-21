Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race — Michigan 8.21.21

JONES SURVIVES THREE NASCAR OVERTIMES FOR SECOND-PLACE FINISH

Three Supras Claim Top-10 Finishes at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (August 21, 2021) – Brandon Jones (second), Harrison Burton (fifth) and Bubba Wallace (10th) claimed top-10 finishes in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Michigan International Speedway

Race 22 of 33 – 250 miles, 125 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, BRANDON JONES

3rd, Noah Gragson*

4th, Josh Berry*

5th, HARRISON BURTON

10th, BUBBA WALLACE

13th, TY GIBBS

20th, COLIN GARRETT

39th, DANIEL HEMRIC

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Young Supply Company Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Are you pleased with the second-place finish?

“You have to be with that. Every restart was really, really solid. Nothing was too crazy and the last one was really timed perfectly. I pushed the 16 (AJ Allmendinger) all the way into the corner where I thought that was going to be enough to make him pucker up a little bit and maybe miss the corner. We ended up getting pretty tight there at the end. That’s where he got the best of us was off the corner. We made zero mistakes today and we got the results that we needed to. We’ve never been gone this year, but it’s great to see things finally cleaned up this year with a top-three.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Are you pleased with the result after coming back from the late-race pit stop?

“Two weeks in a row where we’ve had things go a rye and we’ve had to claw our way back. This time it was a little less dramatic – we had a loose wheel there. That’s racing. We had a bad-fast race car. Our Toyota Supra was good all day. Frustrating to come up short when we were that fast, but overall a good result.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, No. 18 Poppy Bank Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 39th

What happened in the accident that ended your race today?

“I saw a couple guys slide and started to come back across the race track. I thought I was going to clear it or be fortunate to take minimum impact and then hung back to the right side and hit the outside wall. Then it was just carnage after that. Definitely not the weekend we had hoped for with this Poppy Bank Supra, but still thankful to be a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, thankful for all they do for us. We have four more shots in the regular season to go win and we’re still sitting in a good spot with good cars. Everybody knows that once we get hot, they’re going to have to beat us week-in and week-out and I look forward to that.”

