Event Preview: Lizards Join GT America Championship at Road America

SONOMA, Calif., (August 23, 2021) — Following a successful test session at Road America last week, Flying Lizard Motorsport will return to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for their first weekend back in the GT America championship since March. Coming back to the series with a two-car effort, the Lizards will have both Andy Wilzoch in the No. 460 Porsche 911 GT3 R, and Memo Gidley in the No. 101 Bentley Continental GT3 as TKO Motorsport with Flying Lizard.

“Our test went very well, and we’re excited to see how our drivers and cars stack up against the competition,” said Program Manager and Team Principal Darren Law. “Since we’ve joined mid-season, we know we’re not in any championship battles, but GT America provides a great space for bronze drivers to race each other competitively and grow with every race.”

Andy Wilzoch participated in his first GT America race earlier this year at Circuit of the Americas, winning race one in the Masters class and finishing second in race two. He holds several wins over the last few years at Road America in the former Porsche Trophy West Series and will be a strong contender this weekend.

The event will mark the team’s first debut with the No. 101 Bentley Continental GT3, having recently purchased it from sister team, K-PAX Racing. Gidley and the team participated in a two-day private test with other teams, getting a sufficient amount laps in to prepare for the upcoming event.

Before the race weekend festivities begin, the series under the SRO umbrella will host a parade through Elkhart Lake, and welcome party downtown at Siebkens Resort on Thursday, August 26, starting at 5:00 PM CT.

A total of 26 cars will compete in the doubleheader this weekend, with sessions beginning Friday afternoon before qualifying and racing on Saturday and Sunday. Both 40-minute races will stream live on YouTube.com/GTWorld, and live timing will be available for all sessions. The event will be open to the public, and the series will host an autograph session at 10:30 AM on Saturday in the paddock, location TBA. For all updates, fans are recommended to follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Event Schedule | All Times U.S. Central

Friday, August 27

8:40 AM – 9:05 AM Bronze Test

9:05 AM – 9:35 AM GT America Practice 1

1:35 PM – 2:05 PM GT America Practice 2

Saturday, August 28

10:10 AM – 10:25 AM GT America Qualifying

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM GT America

4:15 PM – 4:55 PM GT America Race 1

Sunday, August 29

8:30 AM – 9:10 AM GT America Race 2

About TKO

TKO Motorsports designs, manufactures, installs and races our own proprietary line of track proven, street legal performance products. Since 2008 TKO Motorsports of Reno, NV has produced some of the most extreme custom built, street legal cars in the world. Follow us as we expand into the retail market with a new line of off-the-shelf TKO parts and accessories.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.