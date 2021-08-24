Racing themed online slots games are an exciting addition to the slots machine. They bring with them the adrenaline rush of fast-paced cars along with the thrill of winning at slots machines. There are many offers, but for the best, you need to look for the game structure that is the number of reels and pay lines. You should also consider the graphics and storylines for maximum entertainment.

We have done the hard part for you so that you don’t take up most of your time trying out disappointing options. Of course, you will need to find the best online casino Philippines to play for real money and enjoy an immersive environment. Here are the seven best racing-themed online slot games.

Highway Kings

Highway Kings is developed by Playtech Software, which has an excellent reputation for its designs and immersive experiences. The game has exciting gameplay, especially as you cruise along the highway in your truck. Its symbols include trucks, tires, and cans of petrol.

Highway Kings has five reels and nine pay lines, and you can adjust the bet size on each pay line with the total amount ranging from 9p to £45 per spin. Unlike most of the slots which have bonuses, there is none with Highway Kings. While this is a letdown, the upside is that it is far common to have huge in-game wins up to 100x your bet. Should you be fortunate enough to hit the red truck’s jackpot symbol five times, you earn a 10,000X multiplier on your bet.

Green Light

Realtime Gaming, a well-known brand in the online casino industry, is Green Light’s maker, and the game is a sure winner. It has earned rave reviews for its audio-visual graphics and immersive experience. The game has five reels and 20 pay lines. The Driver icon is the wild symbol, while the Green Light is the scatter symbol.

You get the Green Light bonus game if you acquire three or more reels on any location on the five reels. It is a chance to win up to 25 free spins depending on the performance of the car you pick. Other attractions of the game include a progressive jackpot, a maximum in-game payout of $10,000, and 95% RTP.

Racing for Pinks

Of all the games on this list, few will pose a challenge as Racing for Pinks, and none will offer more chances for winning as this game. It is a game from Microgaming, arguably one of the best game developers, so the quality of gameplay is not an issue. The game has three rows, five reels, and 243 pay lines, making it one of the highest-paying slot games.

There are 30 free spins as a bonus, a 5x winning multiplier going to 175x on the bonus feature. However, the interesting aspect is the bonus game that you enter if you land the race signs on the 1st and 5th reels. You bet on either the blue or red team in the game, and if you pick the winning team, you advance to the next level. There are five levels, each with exciting rewards. If you make it through all levels, you get the jackpot prize.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem is a game from NetEnt, one of the industry’s biggest names in software development. It has the thrill of making you feel like you are driving on a darkly lit highway at ultra-fast speeds. It is a five-reel setup with 15 pay lines, and as its name suggests, it is big on multipliers.

With plenty of free spins and multiplier wilds, there are plenty of winning opportunities. The bets start from 15 coins to 75 coins per spin. Play well, and you could end up as the winner of a lucrative jackpot prize that can get you your wheels.

Midnight Race

Saucify may not be the biggest brand in online casino gaming software, but they made one of the best racing games in Midnight Race. The game has one of the most engaging plotlines following the exploits of Hector, Kumiko, and Hans, who take part in illegal street racing. It is a fast-paced car slot game and features interesting symbols like driving gloves, car speedometer, and alloy wheels.

Midnight Race is a five-reel slot with 30 pay lines. If you hit the scatter symbol three, four, or five times, you get eight, twelve, and twenty free spins, respectively. On top of that, the game has a high return to player percentage and excellent payouts.

Mad Dash Slot

As the name suggests, Mad Dash is a vibrant and fast-paced game that adds to its engaging nature. The game allows you to play using just one pay line or up to 20 pay lines. The more pay lines you use, the higher your chances of winning the base jackpot of 2000 coins for every coin spent on each pay line.

The game further offers excellent rewards, including a bonus of free spins from 10, 15, to 25 if you get three or more scatter symbols. The trophy is the scatter symbol. It also has a 4x multiplier that boosts the base jackpot up to 8000. To earn the jackpot, you need to play with one coin per line for all the lines and manage to get all the five jackpot symbols on any of the active pay lines. Its winning potential means you cannot pass up on this game.

Good to Go Slot

Good to Go is another excellent offering from Microgaming and best demonstrates the software developer’s desire to set new frontiers. The game features the usual and new innovative racing symbols, including drivers in helmets, checkered flags, and beautiful women.

The game also has attractive jackpot sums adding up to $50,000, and there are bonuses too. For example, three scatters or more will get you three more spins on the final reward. Good to Go has nine pay lines that you can bet on and are also free to change the wager on any line. The amount ranges from 0.01 to 10 credits making the maximum bet amount 90 credits per spin.

Conclusion

If you are looking for some online fun, you will not go wrong with racing-themed online slots. They are engaging and demand a certain level of skill. The best sports activities also offer you a chance to win a decent life-changing amount even if the stakes are high. Our shortlist above is an excellent way to start your adventure.